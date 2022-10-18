ROCKVALE — Maryville had an entire season to grow together but only a few moments to adjust to playing on the biggest stage in Tennessee high school volleyball.
The Lady Rebels, featuring four new starters from last year’s state tournament team, seemingly let the moment get the best of them. The nerves led to a bevy of service miscues, uncharacteristic passes and defensive lapses in a 21-25, 25-15, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9 loss to Collierville in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament Tuesday at Rockvale High School.
It is the third consecutive year that Maryville (31-14) has dropped a five-set match to Collierville (35-8) in the state tournament.
“We had some kids that normally don’t miss a serve and normally make some of the plays we missed today,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “I knew it would (play a part) because we really only had two kids who played all the way around last year. It definitely showed when we got off to a slow start, and we just couldn’t get going.”
Collierville scored the first three points of the match and led by as many as five points midway through the first set before Maryville clawed its way back. The Lady Rebels rattled off six straight points — three from kills by junior outside hitter Kiernan Stamey and the other three on aces by junior libero Ashley Taylor — to grab a 20-18 lead.
Maryville closed out the set to take an early advantage, but falling behind became a trend, and it could not replicate that first-set rally.
The Dragons jumped out to a 9-1 lead in the second, and while the Lady Rebels did respond with seven straight points, they then surrendered five in a row and never came within five points the rest of the set.
Maryville erased a five-point deficit to draw even at 21 in the third, but a service error by senior setter Liv Gravatt dashed its momentum. Collierville proceeded to score three straight points to put Maryville on the verge of defeat.
A fourth-set win forced a decisive fifth, where Collierville grabbed a 6-1 lead and never trailed to send Maryville to the elimination bracket.
The Lady Rebels will face West Ridge at 6 p.m. ET today.
“To be honest, we knew coming in what they were going to do,” Hames said. “We had scouted them fairly well, but we just weren’t able to execute. We would make some plays and make a run and then miss our serve or shank a pass. We just couldn’t get in a rhythm the whole time.
“I always tell the girls that it is a serve-and-pass game, and today they won the serve-and-pass game. We weren’t aggressive with our serves enough and we didn’t pass the ball well enough.
“The fact that we were able to take them to five with us not playing as clean as we can, I’m proud of them for that. It’s just frustrating because we’ve lost to them in five three years in a row.”
The Lady Rebels will now have to win five matches in three days to claim the program’s first state championship.
Maryville can take solace in the fact that Nolensville accomplished that exact feat en route to the state title a year ago, but in order to follow in those footsteps, it will have to play better than it did versus Collierville.
“Tomorrow is a new day,” Hames said. “The road is tougher, but I don’t think it’s unrealistic. It’s the path we’ve given ourselves, so I hope we reset and come out ready to play tomorrow.”
