KNOXVILLE — In District 4-AAA regular season play, Maryville posted an almost perfect 6-1 record with each of the wins coming in the form of a sweep.
The lone blemish on the resume was a trip to Hardin Valley where the Lady Rebels fell 3-2. The teams squared off again in the District 4-AAA tournament quarterfinals.
With advanced pressure and a trip to the semifinals on the line, Maryville had to put aside the emotions of a rematch, and that’s exactly what the Lady Rebels did as they got their revenge on No. 4 Hardin Valley in the form of a 25-16, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17 win.
“Last time we came in, we thought we were going to win,” Maryville coach Christine Hames said. “Obviously, they’re a good team but it felt like we were the better team. We missed a ton of serves and didn’t play well together. We really kind of emphasized this game. They’re very scrappy. They’re good at serving.”
Leading the way was Kiernan Stamey, Amanda Mack and Liv Gravatt. Stamey finished the game with 21 kills and two assists. Mack totaled 13 kills, three aces and an assist. Gravatt recorded 42 of the team’s 51 assists.
A deciding factor defensively was Ashley Taylor who posted 21 digs. The entire Lady Rebels roster hustled for balls throughout the game and created opportunities when it appeared Hardin Valley had the advantage.
“One of their main hitters is injured so we kind of knew where they were going,” Hames said. “We adjusted and obviously they have good hitters and we did a good job defending and being in the right positions.”
After the initial two sets, it appeared Maryville would walk away with another inner-district sweep. The Lady Rebels even took a five-point lead early in the third set.
However, Hardin Valley quickly stole the momentum and stormed back to take the lead at 18-17. After trading points and forcing Maryville to burn timeouts in an attempt to make adjustments and swing the set, Hardin Valley edged out Maryville by four.
“We struggled in service. We didn’t get good swings,” said Hames. “Missing some receives and serves. That was really the difference in the third set.”
Following the third set, the energy inside Hardin Valley’s home gym changed drastically as new life was breathed into the Lady Hawks. The game appeared to be for the taking by either team heading into the fourth frame.
However, in a test of its toughness, Maryville bounced back in the fourth set to advance in the tournament. The Lady Rebels surged for six straight points midway through the set to create a comfortable distance as they walked away with a win.
“We did (bounce back),” Hames said. “That was encouraging because we kind of have played up and down all year. It’s encouraging that we were able to reset and come out strong. That was a positive thing. We’re hoping that we’ll play better tomorrow.”
Maryville will face No. 2 Heritage with a spot in the district championship game on the line at 7 p.m. today at Maryville High School.
