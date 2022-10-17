Liv Gravatt reminded herself that there was always next year as she walked off the court following each of Maryville’s season-ending defeats in the Class AAA state volleyball tournament the past two years.
The senior setter is well aware she will not have that thought to comfort her this time around.
“It almost makes me feel sick to my stomach because I want it so bad, and I know how much this team wants it,” Gravatt told The Daily Times. “We’ve made a connection with this group, and three of us (Gravatt, Charlotte Callais and Lindsey Rucker) are leaving (after this year), so it’s our last chance to make it to the end and get that ring. That’s a big deal to us, and I think having that understanding that there is no next year is going to make us try a lot harder.”
Maryville’s quest for the program’s first state championship in program history begins with an opponent that it knows all too well.
The Lady Rebels (31-13) face Collierville (38-4), a team that that has beaten them in each of their last two trips to state, at 6 p.m.(5 p.m. CDT) today at Rockvale High School.
The Lady Dragons eliminated the Lady Rebels in 2020, ending their first trip to state since 1984 in five sets. A year ago, Maryville also drew Collierville to open the tournament and suffered another five-set defeat before being bounced by eventual state champion Nolensville the following day.
However, Maryville is spinning both those defeats into a positive. It knows what to expect from Collierville — a team that takes advantage of a roster that boasts four players listed at 5-foot-10 and two others at 5-foot-9 — and understands that not much has separated the two programs in the past.
“They are big and athletic,” Hames said. “Last time, we didn’t pass well, and we’re going to have to do that. We’re going to have to be in system, and we’re going to have to serve tough to get them out of system.
“They’re good, but you’re going to have to beat a good team at some point (to win the state championship). If you can win a good one early, it puts you in a better position to move further in the tournament.”
The winner of the match between Maryville (31-13) and Collierville (34-8) advances to a quarterfinal with either West Ridge or Brentwood at noon. The losers of those matches will play each other with their respective seasons on the line at 6 p.m.
The Lady Rebels have lost in the first round and fallen into that elimination bracket the past two years, but they enter this tournament with a heightened confidence that was not present during those defeats.
Maryville reached its peak each of the past two seasons in the middle of the campaign and plateaued in the postseason, never finding that extra gear.
The Lady Rebels had to reload this season after the graduations of Grace Akard, Kylie Hopkins, Maggie Sanderson and Delaney White, leaving Gravatt and junior outside hitters Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey as the lone returners with significant varsity experience.
Junior libero Ashley Taylor, sophomore outside hitter Mylie Presnell and sophomore middles Madyson Bethea and Chennille McClellan grew into those vacated roles gradually, and Maryville has seemingly clicked at the perfect time.
The Lady Rebels lost 11 matches during a 20-game stretch from Aug. 23 to Sept. 17, but have since won 10 of their last 11 matches, dropping four sets over that span.
“It was a brand new team pretty much, so we started off kind of out of the ordinary,” Gravatt said. “We were playing kind of all over the place not knowing how to run things, but as the season progressed, we kind of found that flow. Now, we’re perfecting that flow, and the energy on the court has been insane.
“We all have this smile on our face when we’re playing. If someone makes a mistake, we laugh about it and continue on. I feel like that hasn’t happened on previous teams.”
As the final games of her high school career game draw near, Gravatt reflected on how this team has come together and envisioned how it could all culminate in a state championship.
“It would be legendary,” Gravatt said. “It’s an honor to even get to state, but we got here and helped this team go to state for the first time in a crazy amount of years, and then we did it again. Now, I feel like we kind of have to finish off that last thing that everybody has been waiting for.
“This is the year we can win it all. It’s either all in or all out.”
