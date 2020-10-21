MURFREESBORO — Coach Chris Hames didn’t say too much to her Maryville volleyball players after their 25-23, 25-15, 25-23 loss to Houston at Siegel High School on Wednesday. She simply offered them a reminder.
They couldn’t reflect on their first loss since Sept. 12 for too long because they had to prepare for a potentially busy schedule today, needing to win three matches to play for the Class AAA state championship on Friday at Siegel High School. The Lady Rebels will play their first match against Collierville at 10:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m. local time).
“For me, it’s an opportunity lost because we have to play three matches tomorrow if we want to go all the way,” Hames told The Daily Times. “Tomorrow is a new day.”
During the past five weeks, the Lady Rebels (31-5) have played exceptional volleyball. In that span, their back row players controlled serve-receive. Sophomore setter Liv Gravatt continually delivered passes three feet off the net to Maryville’s hitters. And Maggie Sanderson, Amanda Mack, Grace Akard, Keirnan Stamey were effective at both hitting and blocking opposing attacks.
They fell short of those standards against Houston. The Lady Rebels had issues with serve-receive. Their hitters committed 13 errors and finished with a .076 attacking percentage and they struggled to consistently run their system. As a result, Houston’s hitters kept the Lady Rebels on their heels.
Mack led Maryville with 10 kills. Sanderson contributed five kills and five blocks. Akard finished with two kills and three blocks. Sydney Brooks registered a team-high 13 digs.
“(Houston) played really well, and we struggled stopping what they were good at,” Hames said. “I think we played a little tentative.”
Houston went on runs in all three sets. The Lady Rebels led 8-6 in the first set, but Houston responded by scoring seven of the next eight points to seize a 13-9 advantage. The Mustangs led the rest of set.
The Lady Rebels were ahead 7-5 in the second set. Once again, Houston responded, scoring six unanswered. Leading 14-11, the Mustangs rattled off five unanswered to gain control of the set.
In the third set, the Mustangs served five straight times to stretch their lead to 17-11.
Still, the Lady Rebels were in a position to win both the first and third set. With Maryville trailing 23-17 in the first, Gravatt served five straight times to trim the deficit to 23-22, forcing Houston to call a timeout. The rally ended when Gravatt’s next serve landed out of bounds. Two points later, Alexis Pendleton sealed the set with a kill.
The Lady Rebels tried to rally again in the third. With Gravatt serving again, Mack earned a kill to cut Houston’s lead to 23-20. Stamey followed with another kill. Houston asked for a timeout. Gravatt delivered two straight aces to even the score. Houston requested another timeout.
The Lady Rebels couldn’t finish.
Adison Kizer blocked a Maryville attack. She then ended the match with a kill.
“I am a little bit disappointed with how we finished during the two (close) sets,” Hames said. “At least we didn’t roll over, we came almost all the way back in the third set.”
Hames also gave another reminder after the match: Despite everything they’ve accomplished this season — a District 3-AAA title, a Region championship and Maryville’s first berth in the state tournament since 1984 — the Lady Rebels are still young. Three of their six starters are underclassmen; the other three (Hopkins, Sanderson and White) are juniors.
All those players helped set a new standard for Maryville’s volleyball program. And for that reason, it’s already been a great season, regardless of what happens on Thursday.
“For me,” Hames said, “every game we play here is gravy because we are so young.”
