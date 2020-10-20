MURFREESBORO — Maryville coach Chris Hames knows the formula for winning a state volleyball championship as well as anyone having won seven during her tenure at Webb School of Knoxville.
The ability to win an opening match and avoid having to play four games in two days is a crucial first step, and the Lady Rebels got off on the right foot on Tuesday, knocking off Seigel on its home court, 28-26, 13-25, 25-23, 25-22, to advance to the Class AAA quarterfinals.
“They’ve never seen us because we haven’t made it to state since 1984, and I feel like that was an advantage for us because they really had no idea what we looked like,” Hames said. “We had a game plan against them, and we knew if we executed we could beat them.”
Maryville (31-4) will face Houston (25-6) for a spot in the semifinals at 1 p.m. (noon local time) today at Siegel High School.
At the center of the Lady Rebels winning their first state tournament match since 1984 was their scheme to contain Siegel outside hitters Taylor Sanders and Brooke Gilleland and forcing the Lady Stars to attack from the middle.
Seigel still outhit Maryville, .293 to .230, but Sanders and Gilleland were limited to a combined 27 kills on 63 attempts and a .286 hitting percentage.
“We stacked all the way over and tried to force them to do something else to beat us,” Hames said. “When you serve well enough and they’re off the net, that’s the only place they’re going to go, and I think we did a good job of shutting them down, tagging it and getting transition balls off that.”
Maryville’s game plan helped, but it also took some of its trademarked resiliency to guarantee it will play until Thursday.
The Lady Rebels almost dropped the first set, trailing 24-20 before rattling off five points in a row. The Lady Stars responded with two points to reach set point, but Maryville showed its mettle once again by scoring three straight to take a 1-0 lead.
“We were a little rocky at first, but I think it was just nerves because we’ve never been to state before,” junior outside hitter Kylie Hopkins said. “After that first set, though, I thought we played really good and closed the plays that we needed to.”
Maryville also rallied in the third, bucking down while trailing 21-19 and mustering three straight points to take a lead it never relinquished, although Seigel did equalize three times before freshman Amanda Mack logged a kill to make it 24-23 and Maryville finished the victory on the ensuing serve.
“Sometimes I look at my assistant coach and I’m like, ‘How did we win that,’” Hames said. “We find a way to manufacture points when we’re down and we come back and fight, and that means a lot.”
The Lady Rebels controlled the fourth set, never allowing the Lady Stars to lead after a brief 5-4 advantage. Mack delivered the match-ending point, striking a Liv Gravatt set into the arms of a Seigel block that sailed out of play.
Hames may be a familiar face in Murfreesboro, but Maryville is anything but. However, the Lady Rebels’ opening victory showed they are more than capable of making a lasting impression.
“We’re really tough to beat if we control our side and close when we need to,” Hopkins said. “We finish games well, and I think that makes us tough to beat.”
