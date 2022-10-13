Maryville could feel the weight on its shoulders.
Morristown West walked into James C. Campbell Gymnasium on Thursday with nothing to lose. The Lady Trojans were Cinderella that knocked off Region 1-AAA favorite Science Hill en route to its first Class AAA sectional berth since 2016 while the Lady Rebels were expected to cruise to a third consecutive state tournament berth.
The expectations proved burdensome for half a set.
Morristown West and Maryville went back-and-forth in the early going before the Lady Rebels turned it on and left little doubt during a 25-19, 25-10, 25-15 sweep.
“Really all the pressure was on us,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “I knew we were the better team, but we were a little bit emotional because it’s the seniors last home game. I knew once we had a couple of good swings and our kids kind of got on a roll that we would be able to take over.”
The Class AAA state tournament begins Tuesday at Rockvale High School.
Morristown West jumped out to a 4-1 lead and battled to stay even at 10 until Maryville (31-13) rattled off seven of the next eight points to grab a 17-11 lead behind some powerful swings from sophomore middle hitter Madyson Bethea.
Bethea logged three kills during that stretch and finished with six for the match.
“When she gets hold of it, she literally puts a hole in the floor,” Hames said. “She has a lot of energy when she makes those swings. I was excited for her because she really was the spark that allowed us to kind of take over the set.”
Maryville never let Morristown West get within five points en route to its first-set win and carried that momentum into the second. The Lady Rebels grabbed an 8-1 lead and scored 22 points before the Lady Trojans reach double figures.
Morristown West put up more of a fight in the third, but Maryville punched its ticket to state with six straight points, capped by a kill from junior outside hitter Amanda Mack.
“I feel like we really deserve this,” Mack said. “We’ve been working really, really hard, and we’ve been playing as a team. We’ve just meshed so well together, and we’re really confident going into state.”
Maryville went to Murfreesboro for the first time since 1984 two years ago and used that same core to return last season, but this trip was never a guarantee.
The Lady Rebels were tasked with replacing four starters in Kylie Hopkins, Grace Akard, Maggie Sanderson and Delaney White with players who did not have much varsity experience.
In a 20-game stretch from Aug. 23 to Sept. 17, the Lady Rebels lost 11 matches — one less than they did in the previous two regular seasons combined — as they learned how to play with one another.
It seemingly clicked when it mattered most. Maryville has won five of its six postseason matches to this point via sweep and its other victory — a District 4-AAA tournament quarterfinal against Hardin Valley — came in four sets.
“This year, we had no idea how good we were going to be,” Hames said. “It’s a testament to the kids because they work hard. We’ve been going since July, but they know that you have to be good in October.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but to have them playing well at the end of the season is exciting because we had a lot of kids that had to grow and get to the point where they could help us get back to state.”
As Maryville improved, the pressure to get back to state mounted, but it never showed any signs of stress.
The Lady Rebels blared “Cotton Eye Joe” and danced as Morristown West warmed up. Less than an hour later, they posed for a team picture wearing “State Bound” T-shirts.
This was the expectation, and Maryville had no trouble living up to it.
“We’ve known we were the team to beat, but we’ve just settled down a little bit and said, ‘Everyone has a chance here,’” Mack said. “We needed to go into everyone of these matches with that mindset and just go out and give it everything we have every game.”
