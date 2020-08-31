Coach Chris Hames admittedly is a perfectionist. Her Maryville volleyball team rolled to a 25-11, 25-19 victory over Jefferson County during Monday’s home tri-match, but Hames still wasn’t satisfied with her team’s performance. She spotted too many errors, too many misserves.
“We weren’t clean enough,” Hames told The Daily Times. “We are young, so we are going to make some young mistakes, but we will just live with those. … Until we play super clean and don’t make any errors, I am still going to be like, ‘OK, we can still work on that.’”
Hames also understands her Lady Rebels (7-3) can be great, if they eliminate the mistakes. It’s why she demands perfection; she wants her players to realize that potential this season.
“Our ceiling is high,” Hames said. “I think we can compete with anyone.”
Maryville didn’t have much trouble handling Jefferson County, who defeated William Blount, 25-19, 26-24, in the earlier match. Freshman Amanda Mack supplied seven kills, five aces, four digs and a block. Junior Kylie Hopkins and freshman Kiernan Stamey each finished with six kills and sophomore setter Liv Gravett distributed 23 assists.
The Lady Rebels won’t have much time to celebrate the victory, as they host district foe Farragut on Tuesday.
“Getting this win tonight was really good for us,” Hopkins said. “I think we’ve had a few losses that got us down for a little bit, but getting this win tonight will get us in a better mindset for tomorrow against Farragut, who is a pretty good team.”
Maryville clung to a 11-9 lead in the first set after committing several errors. Then the Lady Rebels showed just how dangerous they can be when they play clean volleyball. Mack blocked a Jefferson County attack and hammered a kill on the next point to extend Maryville’s lead to 13-9. With Maryville leading 16-11, Mack served the set’s final nine points. Hopkins sealed the set with a kill.
The Lady Rebels didn’t play clean volleyball in the second set either, but their young players still made plays. They trailed 12-11 before a Jefferson County service error. Then Mack secured another ace, and Stamey muscled a kill to give Maryville a 14-12 lead. The Lady Rebels never trailed again the rest of the set.
“We kind of beat ourselves in every loss we’ve had,” Hopkins said. “I think if we just come together and eliminate the errors, we can be a really good team, and no one can really beat us.”
William Blount coach Kendra Swafford also believes her Lady Governors have a high ceiling, once they become healthy.
The Lady Governors (4-4) have played the last three matches without senior setter Abby Cross, who sprained her ankle during William Blount’s loss to Webb. Swafford praised Cross’s replacement, sophomore Camryn Crysdale, but noted her players have struggled adapting to Cross’s injury.
Madison Coffey led William Blount with six kills and a block. Gracie Love finished with five kills.
The Lady Governors, though, had issues communicating on defense, and those breakdowns led to several Jefferson County points.
Swafford hopes Cross is available during William Blount’s game against Heritage.
“(Crysdale) is playing very well,” Swafford said. “She’s never played varsity before. We have a senior setter who has been playing varsity for four years, so we have seniors who have been hitting off of her for four years. Trying to build chemistry with a new setter has been difficult, but we just aren’t trusting each other right now.
“We have to be 100% focused in practice, 100% focused at our games and trust our system.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.