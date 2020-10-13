Chris Hames slammed her green clipboard to the court after a Farragut lift ended the third set.
The Maryville volleyball coach was overjoyed — and for good reason. She just witnessed the Lady Rebels rally from a nine-point deficit to triumph in the third. Throughout the season, Hames knew her players had the ingredients to win the first state title in program history. In the Region 2-AAA championship on Tuesday, the Lady Rebels proved they possess another championship quality: Resilience.
After defeating Farragut three times this season, Maryville received the Lady Admirals’ best effort during the fourth meeting. Still, they withstood every Farragut surge to prevail 25-16, 23-25, 26-24, 21-25, 15-7, securing their first region championship since 1984. They will host either Dobyns-Bennett in the state sectional at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We really did a good job of getting the big points when we needed to,” Hames told The Daily Times. “That just shows character, them working together and stuff like that. I just feel like they did a really good job with that. We were able to finish. … We took control in the fifth set.
“I was telling the girls, ‘It’s really hard to beat a team three times in a row in a week’ because I think (the Lady Admirals) were like, ‘Hey, we are getting better every time we play them.’
It showed a lot of character that somehow we were able to win. We’ve done it all season.”
The Lady Rebels (29-4) have won because they enjoy talent at all six positions on the court. They have multiple players capable of dominating a match on any given night.
On Monday, Hames thought junior Maggie Sanderson played one of her best matches of the season. On Tuesday, it was Grace Akard’s turn to shine. The junior middle blocker was the catalyst behind Maryville’s rally in the third set and finished the match 15 kills and two blocks. She left Maryville’s gym as Region 2-AAA Tournament MVP.
“Thank goodness we worked as a team because otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to do that,” Akard said. “Without my team, I couldn’t have been the MVP."
Early in the match, it looked like Akard and her teammates were going to roll to a victory. They led by as many as 10 in the first set, and enjoyed a 13-12 advantage in the second. The Lady Admirals (15-10) scored three unanswered points to seize the lead. The Lady Rebels remained within striking distance during the remainder of the set. Freshman Kiernan Stamey (nine kills and a block) slammed the ball past the reach of Farragut’s backline to even the score at 21-21. Three Maryville errors, though, helped Farragut survive the second set.
The Lady Rebels trailed 10-1 in the third set, but that’s when Akard began making plays. She hammered five kills to help slice the deficit to 13-10. After that spurt, the Lady Rebels kept fighting, eventually tying the set at 22 after a Farragut attacking error.
The remainder of the set featured exhilarating volleyball. Amanda Mack (16 kills) muscled a kill from the left side; Kylie Hopkins (10 kills, 11 digs and two blocks) gave Maryville a 25-24 lead when she whacked the ball off the fingertips of Farragut’s blockers. A Farragut lift capped the Lady Rebels' comeback.
“To be honest, I don’t really think (during matches); I just kind of do,” Akard said. “It’s kind of a reaction of ‘OK, I see this person is here, so I probably should do this and see if that works.' If it does, I will keep doing it. … It just happened that I was able to be set and I was able to play my best when my team needed me (in the third).”
The Lady Rebels had an opportunity to seal the match in the fourth, leading 15-12. Farragut then scored seven unanswered points to gain control of the set.
Hames made a crucial adjustment before the fifth. Throughout the match, the Lady Admirals earned countless points by tipping the ball over Maryville’s blockers. Hames decided to pull one of her blockers off the net to better cover the tip balls. She also challenged her players to raise their intensity.
“Look,” Hames said to her players. “If we are going to win this, then we are going to have to work together. We have to have energy.”
The Lady Rebels succeeded in both departments. Hopkins smashed a kill with the score tied 2-2; Maggie Sanderson (10 kills, three blocks) followed with a kill of her own, and Hopkins had another kill to stretch Maryville's lead to 5-2. Farragut asked for a timeout.
It didn’t help. Hopkins and Akard combined to block a Farragut attack from the left side. Sophomore setter Liv Gravatt (47 assists, 12 digs, four kills) dispatched the ball between Farragut defenders.
Three points later, Sanderson earned her final kill of the night to give the Lady Rebels a 10-4 lead. Gravatt’s final assist occurred when she lofted a pass to Mack, who did the rest. Farragut’s dig attempt landed in the fourth row of the bleachers. The Lady Rebels celebrated with a group hug in front of the net.
“This feels awesome,” Akard said. “We didn’t get this far last year and it’s amazing that we are here now. It’s great."
