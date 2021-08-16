Much is expected of Maryville volleyball, but the Lady Rebels seem up for the challenge.
Every significant player from last year’s Class AAA state tournament team are back, and each of them is improved after an offseason that included additional experience from a vigorous club circuit.
“They really invested their time in that, and you see it now,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “Obviously, last year we were really young with two freshmen (Amanda Mack and Kiernan Stamey) that started, and now they’re sophomores who are still a huge part of our lineup.
“There is some pressure to make it back (to state), but hopefully they embrace that. They’ve really worked hard in the offseason, and I’m hoping that’ll pay off for us.”
It showed in the first set of the Lady Rebels’ season-opening match against Alcoa on Monday, dominating the Lady Tornadoes before filing in some lesser-used players during their 25-4, 25-12, 25-19 victory at Maryville High School.
Maryville (1-0) stopped an early back-and-forth with seven straight points to take a 9-2 lead and then answered Alcoa’s run-breaking point with eight more in a row.
A service error provided the Lady Tornadoes’ last point of the set before the Lady Rebels reeled off another run of eight straight points for the decisive victory. Three of Alcoa’s four points came on Maryville service errors.
“We know we’re going to play matches like that, but it gives us a chance to get other kids in,” Hames said. “I’ve really tried to schedule hard this year so that we don’t have many of those matches, and that’ll be good for us because we’ll be playing bigger teams at the end.
“We’re trying to prepare, so even if we lose some of those games, it’ll be good for us.”
The Lady Rebels turned the intensity down over the final two sets, but the Lady Tornadoes (0-1) still showed improvement over that span, especially in the third set.
Alcoa never allowed Maryville to build a double-digit lead as the Lady Rebels attempted to close out the match. Maryville took its biggest advantage at 21-12, but Alcoa rallied to within five before the Lady Rebels notched the match-ending point.
“There were a couple of key plays for individuals that sparked their ability to be more consistent on the floor,” Alcoa coach Sam Thomas said. “I think they were just waiting for something to happen, and I told them that, mentally, you have to be able to prepare yourself and carry that out instead of needing a specific play or incident that gets you going.
“It was encouraging. There are pieces there. We just have to keep working on it and keep growing as the season goes on.”
Both coaches pointed to serve-receive as a disappointment in their first match, but each of them also noted other areas that need improvement.
Thomas wants to see better defense, even if Alcoa was matched up against a Maryville team with an abundance of talented hitters.
“We’re struggling to read short balls,” Thomas said. “We did a better job of reading the hard hits. We were getting in position even though we didn’t always make the dig.
“There are definitely some things to take back to practice tomorrow to look at and work on.”
Maryville’s tweaks are far less pressing and will work themselves out in time. Once the Lady Rebels get everything clicking, their dominance may be on display more often, even against some of the better teams on their schedule.
“We’ve done a lot of serve-receive and serving because that is the most important thing,” Hames said. “First contact is going to win us games long term, so we’ve worked on that a lot, but not as much where we need set this in this rotation.
“For me, if we could set a little more back row and make sure we’re running some options because we’re going to get a lot of free balls cleaner with that. … Stuff like that, we haven’t practiced a lot, but that’s stuff that will come as we play.”
