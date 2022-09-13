The Maryville and Heritage volleyball programs appear to be in a class of their own in District 4-AAA.
Both programs carried unbeaten district records into their meeting Tuesday, but the Lady Rebels made it clear that they still reign supreme. The two-time defending district champions came through in every decisive moment en route to a 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of the Lady Mountaineers inside Yogi Wilson Gymnasium.
“We came off a weekend where we played really good competition (at the LIVT Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.),” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times.
“We were a little flat at practice yesterday, and we started a little bit flat because we weren’t talking enough, but we passed really well, competed and served well, and that really got them out of system. They have two really good middles, and when they are in system, they score. That was a big win for us because I thought we could have played a little cleaner, but we still got a ‘W.’”
Maryville’s passing allowed them to overcome whatever hangover there was from the weekend trip to Kentucky.
The Lady Rebels (18-6, 4-0 District 4-AAA) rattled off five straight points to take a 12-9 lead in the first set and then three more in a row after the Lady Mountaineers (13-5, 3-1) stopped the run.
A 23-18 advantage was nearly erased as Heritage made it 24-23 before Maryville put an end to a potential comeback.
The Lady Mountaineers controlled most of the second set, but the result was still the same. Heritage took a 10-9 lead and did not trail again until a hitting error pushed Maryville ahead, 20-19.
The Lady Rebels proceeded to grab a 24-21 lead that was once again trimmed to one before they notched the set point.
“We couldn’t pass the ball in the box at the net, and if we’re not passing into the box and we’re having to take swings 10, 12 feet off the net, Maryville’s experience will be able to dig those balls,” Heritage coach Jason Keeble said. “if we can control the ball when it gets down to the last five points and get quality swings where we’re the aggressor, I think it could be a different outcome.”
Heritage pulled within three late in the third set, but back-to-back service errors clinched the match for Maryville.
While passing may have been the difference, the Lady Rebels also got a boost from the play of sophomore middle hitters Madyson Bethea and Chennille McClennan.
The duo logged a combined seven kills in the Lady Rebels’ first 12 points to set the tone.
“We’ve really worked with them to get them in system when we dig balls and stuff like that,” Hames said. “We needed to get them more engaged. They’re two young kids that didn’t play varsity last year. I’ve seen huge improvement as we’ve moved on. They had a great weekend, and that kind of carried over to today.”
While Maryville proved it is still the team to beat, Heritage showed it is not that far off from threatening the throne.
“They put all the work in since July when we went to the South Alabama camp,” Keeble said. “We’re good players, we just have to believe in ourselves and trust ourselves out there. I think we get tight a little bit thinking we have to do it all by ourselves when we have six good players on the floor, and if they’re all doing their job, we can beat anybody.
“We just have to get the experience and belief that we do belong up here. It’s been awhile since we’ve been there and owned it, so I just need to get them to buy-in.”
