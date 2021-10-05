FARRAGUT — There was no panic in the Maryville volleyball huddle after dropping its opening set of the District 4-AAA tournament.
The Lady Rebels are a slow-starting group at times, but time and time again their resilience and talent shines through. Such was the case Tuesday as No. 1-seed Maryville dominated the final three sets en route to a 19-25, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15 victory over No. 4 Hardin Valley to advance to the semifinals.
“(Maryville coach) Chris (Hames) just said it’s going to be hard for them to sustain that energy because it’s the best we’ve seen them play, so we just had to come back with energy and put the ball in play,” senior outside hitter Kylie Hopkins told The Daily Times. “They did really good the first set. They were picking up everything, so it was kind of hard to put a ball down, but they weren’t able to sustain that energy afterward.”
Maryville (24-8) will face No. 2 Farragut at 7 p.m. today at Lenoir City High School for the opportunity to play for its third consecutive district title.
Hardin Valley (27-8) was the only district foe to win a set against Maryville in the regular season, and it repeated that feat by taking control late in the first set. The Lady Hawks broke a 17-17 tie with five straight points and then took three of the final five to put the Lady Rebels in an unfamiliar position.
A first-round bye was to blame in part for the early defeat, as Maryville entered the tournament having not played a match in a week while Hardin Valley was able to gets its legs underneath it with a win over Bearden on Monday.
“(Hardin Valley) got to play yesterday, so I think that put us at a slight disadvantage coming in because they had a tough match and were ready,” Maryville coach Chris Hames said. “But obviously, the advantage of the bye is having fresher legs. We were able to reset pretty easily and once we calmed down, I knew that we would play better because we’re a better team than them 90% of the time.”
It showed as soon as both teams returned to the court for the second set.
The Lady Rebels grabbed a 3-2 lead and never trailed again, stretching its advantage with five consecutive points to make it 16-7 and then eight straight to close out a decisive win.
Maryville scored the first five points in the third set and never led by less than five after scoring three in a row to grab a 10-5 lead. Hardin Valley battled a bit longer in the finale, but the Lady Rebels reeled off 12 of the last 16 points to turn a 13-11 lead into a match-clinching victory.
“I just tried to stay calm,” Hames said. “In this situation, there’s a lot of pressure because it’s the district tournament and this is a really strong district. Everyone is going to come out and play their best game. I just said (after the first set), ‘Look guys, they’re a good team and they played harder than us, but they’re not going to be able to sustain it.’
“We came out nice and strong in the second set and controlled it from that point.”
Maryville beat Farragut in straight sets during the regular season, but it will settle for a victory of any kind as it attempts to make good on the expectations of a return trip to the Class AAA state tournament.
“There is a lot of pressure, so for us to keep on pushing through and playing our game is really important,” Hopkins said. “For us, we really want to win district and region so we can host sub-state.”
