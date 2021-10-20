For a brief moment, Maryville looked like the team it had been all season.
After tying the match at a set apiece in the second, the Lady Rebels took a 7-1 lead in the third, seemingly taking control with their season on the line. Then, without warning, the team that arrived in Murfreesboro — the antithesis of the one that dominated from the season opener through the Class AAA sectionals — re-emerged.
Maryville squandered that third-set lead and never recovered en route to a season-ending 26-24, 22-25, 26-24, 25-22 loss to Nolensville in the Class AAA state tournament at Blackman High School.
“I think we got stuck in a couple of rotations, almost like yesterday, and we just couldn’t get out of it,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “We could never get our motor going. Two or three points determined three of those games, so if we execute a few of those points it’s a different story.
“They were the No. 1 team coming in, so we knew it was going to be a challenge and we knew that if we got past them it would be a much easier road, but they’re a good team. Obviously it didn’t fall the way we wanted, but I’m proud of how we fought and I’m proud of the seniors because they really left everything on the court.”
Eight-time defending champion Brentwood’s absence from the tournament created the most level competitions in recent memory, and Maryville (32-10) thought it had as good a chance as any to leave Murfreesboro as state champions.
The pressure that came with that belief proved too much to overcome.
“I do think the pressure got to us a little bit,” Maryville sophomore outside hitter Amanda Mack said. “We kind of freaked out coming into it because we felt like we had this. We should have probably been more calm than we were. It obviously didn’t turn out how we wanted, but I’m so proud of everybody.”
The burden weighing the Lady Rebels down was apparent in both of its losses over the course of two days.
A team defined by its ability to overcome any negatives it encountered throughout the season wilted in nearly every pressure situation.
Maryville held a 23-22 lead in the opening set against Nolensville but could not find a way to ultimately get out in front.
The Lady Rebels never trailed after taking an 11-10 lead in the second set and looked poised to carry that momentum through the third.
Maryville’s 7-1 lead was quickly erased and then Nolensville scored seven straight points after the Lady Rebels took an 11-8 advantage. Maryville fought to tie it at 22, 23 and 24 before losing its second tiebreak in three sets.
“Usually we’re getting those points, but we could just never get it going here,” Hames said. “It’s obviously frustrating because we’ve done it all season.”
The Lady Rebels looked at a loss in the fourth, surrendering the first three points before eventually falling into a 10-4 hole. They slowly chipped away at the deficit, but Nolensville made the plays to keep them at arm’s reach until the end.
A Kaira Knox kill put an abrupt end to Maryville’s season, and yet, there was no overwhelming sorrow as the Lady Rebels walked off the court for the final time.
Seniors Grace Akard, Kylie Hopkins, Maggie Sanderson and Delaney White started since they were freshmen and paved the way for Maryville to win three straight District 4-AAA championships and two consecutive Region 2-AAA titles and earn back-to-back state tournament appearances.
“These past few years at Maryville have been so awesome,” Hopkins said. “I’m just so blessed to have everybody around me — the coaches, my team — and I wouldn’t have had it any other way.
“This was an unexpected finish, but that doesn’t go against any of the other things we have accomplished.”
The biggest accomplishment is the standard they have set, and Mack, junior setter Liv Gravatt, sophomore defensive specialist Ashley Taylor and other talented players who will inherit larger roles next season will be tasked will living up to it.
“They have the advantage of already making it here twice,” Hames said. “It’s a learning thing. Obviously, we want the result to be different next year, so I think they’ll be more driven.
“We’ll obviously miss the seniors because they were big impact players, but we just need to regroup and hopefully we can get back next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.