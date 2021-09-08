Maryville set a goal for itself Wednesday night.
After the Lady Rebels were swept by Cleveland 2-0 in a neutral-site match on Aug. 30, they were able to get another crack at the Blue Raiders on their home floor and they knew what they had to do to keep themselves from repeating past mistakes.
Those adjustments showed Wednesday as Maryville beat Cleveland, 25-12, 28-26, 25-18 in the second regular season meeting between the two teams.
“Obviously for us in this one, we adjusted,” Maryville coach Christine Hames told The Daily Times. “(Cleveland) tips a lot and they have really good vision on the courts, so for us our goal, whether or not we won that game, was to cover their tips and we did that.”
The Lady Rebels (11-3) dominated the opening set, breaking a 3-3 tie with a Grace Akard point to kickoff a strong 8-1 scoring run that helped Maryville to a 11-4 lead and force a Cleveland timeout.
The Blue Raiders (16-7) came out of the short break with back-to-back scores, but the Lady Rebels quickly adjusted with kills from Amanda Mack and Maggie Sanderson, while Kylie Hopkins ended the set with two-straight scores to put Maryville up 1-0.
Hopkins was a force in all three sets for the Lady Rebels, particularly early on.
“(Hopkins) is a solid player,” Hames said. “Doesn’t make a ton of errors, she’s not super flashy. She makes little plays that maybe you don’t notice. She does a great job serving, passes well, plays good defense. She was really good tonight.”
For Hopkins, it was the adjustments in her team’s preparation for Cleveland that helped her performance.
“Obviously last week we lost to Cleveland so we had to make some adjustments and I think that’s what got us through,” Hopkins said. “We made the adjustments to their setter, she got a lot of goals on us last week, so that really helped us out. We played clean and passed well.”
Maryville appeared to start right where it left off in the second set, jumping out to a commanding 7-1 lead and even when the Blue Raiders cut into that lead, the Lady Rebels were finding ways to answer.
Cleveland pulled within three at 14-11, but Maryville received a much-needed score with a Kiernan Stamey kill that made it a four-point game and jolted the Lady Rebels’ bench, but the Blue Raiders would not go away.
Maryville appeared in position to close out the set and sweep the match when it pulled ahead 22-19, but Cleveland went on a 5-1 run to take its first lead of the set, 24-23.
After multiple ties and lead changes down the stretch, the Blue Raiders scored two-straight points to take the second set.
“I think, to be honest, (Cleveland) had a new lineup,” Hames said. “When you try a new lineup, the girls, they don’t know where to stand and they did miss a lot of serves in that first set, which was a huge advantage for us. They’re a good serving team, so I knew they would come back and the second set was going to be close.
“We had some chances to finish that second set, but I’m just proud of us for coming back, because we could have easily turned around and not won the third set.”
It was only appropriate that the deciding set went back-and-forth early on with the Blue Raiders tying it up at 10-10. The Lady Rebels broke the stalemate with a 5-0 run that provided a little bit of cushion, thanks to a block and a kill from Akard during that run.
“(Akard) runs really hard in the middle,” Hames said. “When we were able to set her, she took some really good swings in that third set. I was proud of her there.”
While Cleveland hung around, Akard provided the spark Maryville needed to close it out and take the match.
“I think that’s kind of how we’ve always been,” Hopkins said. “Somehow we come through and I think that’s really important. I think for us, just coming together and if our passing is good, we really play well.”
