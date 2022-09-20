Two juniors dominated the offensive firepower for Maryville on Senior Night, but it was the work done by senior Liv Gravatt that set up the attack.
Claiming 36 of 38 recorded Maryville assists, Gravatt continuously fed juniors Kiernan Stamey and Amanda Mack for kill shots as Maryville swept Bearden, 25-22, 25-15 and 25-18, in a key District 4-AAA match Tuesday evening.
Fellow seniors Charlotte Callais and Lindsay Rucker each made contributions to the three-set win, but Gravatt shone by continuously setting good opportunities for Stamey to cram 15 kills and Mack following close behind with 13 winners. The senior setter also led Maryville (22-12, 6-1 District 4-AAA) with four service aces.
Bearden (17-5, 5-2) kept each set close at points. Early on, the Lady Bulldogs defense did keen work in digging out hot shots from Maryville (22-12, 6-1) but simply never lacked the finishing power that the Lady Rebels demonstrated in recording 41 overall kills to just 20 from Bearden.
“I touch the ball almost every play,” Gravatt said. “As a setter, I’m keeping the team together and keeping us one. Keeping us all working as a team is pretty much all of it.”
Gravatt admitted readily that having a bevy of hitters in the lineup makes her work much easier. While Stamey and Mack led the statistics from the right outside, Bearden knew from early on that Maryville had power all across the front line. Middle hitters Madyson Bethea and Chennille McClellan racked up five and four kills, respectively. Gravatt had three kills of her own, mostly by surprising Bearden defenders with quick taps to empty spots when the Lady Bulldogs moved into position to attempt blocks against the other Lady Rebels.
“Bearden is a good team, and they had some really big blocks which we had to adjust to,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “(Bearden) is a tough team to beat when they are in their system and getting great swings, but I think our serves were a little bit tougher to get them out of their system.”
Bearden had very few service runs of any length with Maryville quickly gaining side-outs, while several Lady Rebels enjoyed long service runs. Sadie Roach had runs of five and four points as did Gravatt, and Roach enjoyed two aces with Mack adding the seventh service winner.
Maryville led the first set, 19-13, before Bearden fought back behind a strong service turn from Elena Arana. Hames took a timeout at 19-18, with Mack scoring a kill to break that skein. Bearden committed two defensive errors for Maryville to gain the final two points in the 25-22 win.
Set two was a relatively easy 25-15 Maryville win. The teams started out close but a Mack kill and five straight points with Gravatt serving pulled the Lady Rebels well ahead. McClellan had two kills, including one quick and alert tap to an empty zone, for the final points.
Maryville jumped ahead quickly in the third set with four unanswered points behind another Gravatt service turn, followed closely by a similar streak from Roach, as the strong Maryville serving produced more and more Bearden errors.
“We just came together as a team today,” Gravatt said. “We were all laughing with each other and getting along. If we made a mistake we got over it and moved on to the next ball and the next serve. Everyone just came together.”
Maryville rests for the remainder of the week before returning to action with the Blount County Tournament on Monday at Heritage High School.
