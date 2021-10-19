MURFREESBORO — Maryville junior setter Liv Gravatt pressed her palms together and muttered, “Come on,” over and over again, almost as if attempting to manifest the magic that has allowed the Lady Rebels to succeed in their toughest moments midway through the fifth set.
Gravatt’s prayer went unanswered.
The patented resiliency that Maryville has displayed throughout the season was not present in a 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9 loss to Collierville in the opening round of the Class AAA state tournament at Blackman High School.
“You have to beat a good team to advance, and we knew that this was going to be a tough game,” Maryville coach Chris Hames told The Daily Times. “We competed when we could have rolled over, but we’re disappointed that we couldn’t have done a couple of things different.”
Maryville (32-9) will face Nolensville, which fell to Cleveland in five sets, at 6 p.m. today with its season on the line.
A first-set victory put the Lady Rebels in position to pick up the program’s second state tournament win and avoid the brink of elimination, but they squandered an opportunity to take control of the match in the second.
Collierville (38-7) took control from the onset, but Maryville showcased its mettle, rallying from multiple five-point deficits to take a 22-21 lead. In most instances this season, the Lady Rebels turned similar circumstances into wins, but not this time as the Lady Dragons scored four straight points to even the match at a set apiece.
“I really thought we were going to win (the second set), but there was that one play that we should have made on defense, and (had we done that) that would have made it 23-21,” Hames said. “We didn’t make that play, and against a good team they’re going to get a chance to get another good swing or serve.”
The problems that plagued Maryville in the second set persisted in the third as the height of Collierville’s Rita Kelly (6-foot-3), Brinley Burdette (6-foot-1), Rachel McCollum (6-foot) and Campbell McKinnon (5-foot-10) gave the Lady Rebels problems at the net.
With outside hitters Amanda Mack, Kylie Hopkins and Maggie Sanderson neutralized, Maryville’s typical lethal attack fell short of the dominance it has displayed throughout the season.
“We could just never get our outside hitters going, and they are usually our go-to,” Hames said. “When they are getting blocked or getting tagged, it puts a lot of stress (on us), especially in serve-receive.
“Our middles (Kiernan Stamey and Grace Akard) played good, and that was available, but it’s just tough against any team you’re going to play here because it’s a clean slate. The best two teams at this tournament will make it to the finals.”
Maryville dominated the fourth set until the very end when Collierville pulled within two points, but the Lady Rebels did enough to force a fifth set.
No team led by more than two points in the deciding bout until the Lady Dragons turned a 10-9 advantage into a celebration with five straight points.
However, Maryville still has reason to be optimistic despite the loss.
The Lady Rebels have not lost back-to-back games against in-state opponents all season, and even though it will take five wins in three days to win the program’s first state championship, they have beaten five of the other seven teams in the field over the last calendar year.
It all starts with defeating Nolensville and sticking around to see what Thursday holds.
“We talked about playing in the moment,” Hames said. “You can have excuses about a bad draw or we’re not getting calls, but you have to live in the moment. We can’t control what just happened, but we can control tomorrow.
“There is going to be a really good team going home tomorrow, but that’s the way it goes. You can either make an excuse or do everything we can to not be that team.”
