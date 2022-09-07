What began as a typical film session became a search.
As he watched film of Alcoa, Derek Hunt could not help but notice how often Alcoa senior running back Jordan Harris found the end zone. The sixth-year Maryville coach started looking for plays where Harris was tackled.
The results were few and far between.
“I feel like every time he touches it, he scores a touchdown,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “He is just a phenomenal player.”
Harris does score at an unprecedented clip, registering 325 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 18 touches. He also has a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown.
The talent of Harris, fellow running back Elijah Cannon and one of the best offensive lines in the state set up an elite matchup with Maryville’s stout front seven when the 94th Battle of Pistol Creek takes place at 7 p.m. Friday inside Shields Stadium.
Maryville (3-0) limited Harris to 62 yards on eight carries in a 30-27 victory a year ago, but he did register an additional 64 yards and a touchdown on nine catches.
However, the defense that managed to keep Harris in check for the most part last season is not the one that is tasked with replicating that feat.
The Rebels lost seven starters — one on the defensive line, two linebackers and all four secondary spots — from last year’s team, but their defense has still propelled them to their early-season success.
Opponents are averaging a meager 3.0 yards per carry against Maryville, and it hopes to maintain that dominance, albeit against its toughest test to date.
“It’s easier said than done, but I have a lot of faith in our defense,” Hunt said. “I know that they are going to give their best effort and try and get off the field. It’s going to have to be a team effort, that’s for sure.”
Harris may draw the attention, but much like Maryville’s defense, Alcoa (3-0) is relying on some fresh faces in integral roles on offense.
Caden Buckles almost single-handedly completed a second-half comeback in last season’s matchup, but the reigning Class 3A Mr. Football winner has since graduated and been replaced by senior quarterback Zach Lunsford.
Lunsford has proven to be just as dangerous, completing 27 of his 32 passes for 575 yards and eight touchdowns through the first three games of the season.
Alcoa’s top receiving target is different as well with sophomore tight end Eli Owens leading the charge with eight catches for 137 yards and three touchdowns.
“I think the ability to reload is part of why both programs have been so good for so long,” Hunt said. “How we respect their offense, I would hope they are saying the same thing about us — ‘Well, Maryville may have lost seven on defense, but they’re still pretty good.’”
The differences on each team are noteworthy, but Maryville is fixated on Alcoa’s best playmaker and the effort it is going to take to slow him down.
“We have a completely different test in Alcoa, obviously, but this is what you sign up for because you want to play in these kinds of games,” Hunt said.
“It’s a pride thing,” Maryville senior defensive end Jason Manaker added. “When you look into the crowd and see all those people looking and depending on us, that’s something that keeps us going as a defense. We have to prove it.”
