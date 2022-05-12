KNOXVILLE — Blount County teams fared exceptionally well on the tennis courts at Tyson Park on Thursday.
In semifinal action of the Region 2-AA tournament, both William Blount boys and girls doubles teams were dominant in lopsided victories. The Maryville tandem of Rachel Huffer and Souka Shimamura had only a minor scare in its second set but still won easily to set up an all-Blount County final against Lady Govs’ Ella and Ava Webb coming early next week.
In the boys semifinal match between District 4-AA champs William Blount and District 3-AA second-place finishers Campbell County, juniors Bayler Cupp and John Macon could have counted games won against points made by their opponents and still won handily. The Governors were on cruise control while crushing Garrett Medley and Jack Leach, 6-1, 6-0.
“I felt like we were going to win, going in,” Cupp said. “I had asked people about how they played and from what they told us, we felt that we could handle it.”
Macon added that the Cougar team double-faulted often to give the Governors several free points. Both Governors also enjoyed a plethora of overhead slams at the net on weak returns from Campbell County off powerful serves.
The duo expect no grand changes in their style when they battle Powell’s top duo at 4 p.m. today again at Tyson Park for the one spot advancing from regionals to sectionals. The Panthers duo defeated Farragut in the other semifinal.
“We feel confident,” Macon said. “We’ll keep more balls in, get better poaches and hit really deep shots. I’m going with the same mindset as always, get the same warmup, and I think we’ll be fine.”
The Lady Governor sister act of Ella and Ava Webb, also District 4-AA champs, advanced with similar ease in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Knoxville Central’s Allie Gregory and Lydia Carr.
In both sets, the Webbs jumped out to quick 3-0 leads with early breaks, allowed Central one game then closed out taking three more games for the identical 6-1 scores.
Senior Ella Webb, with experience in Regional play last year with another partner, was confident going into the match but freshman Ava Webb was less sure.
“This is my first year, so I really didn’t know what to think going into this,” Ava Webb said.
Big sister Ella Webb then jumped in to say, “I think you played better than you thought you would.”
The win sets up a rematch of the District 4-AA championship which Ella and Ava Webb won in a tight 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 victory over Huffer and Shimamura.
The Maryville tandem won a chance for revenge in their semifinal match earlier in the day, defeating District 3-AA champs West 6-0, 6-4.
Maryville started off on fire, breaking Annie Hodge and Beanie Miller in the opening game and cruising to a 6-0 shutout in the first set.
In set two, West finally threw up a challenge, coming back from a 4-2 deficit with a hold and its only break of the day to even things at 4-4. Maryville countered with its own break, as Shimamura poked a well-placed drop at the net for the final break point.
Both players said they felt confident going into the match, having defeated West earlier in the season, and their confidence did not wane when West had its brief run.
“We knew that we did pretty good in the first set, so we didn’t change anything,” Shimamura said. “We just said, ‘Same as the first set’ and kept going.”
Huffer popped the last of many service wins on a no-add deuce point to close out the 6-4 win.
The two admitted that getting another chance against the Webbs gave them an anxious thrill. Huffer and Ella Webb have grown up together on tennis courts year-round and often play together in summer circuits.
“I’d love to play another final against friends that I know, and it’s always a good match,” Huffer said, when asked whether she’d prefer to face off against William Blount or Central. “I’m sure spectators would want us to play the Webb sisters again, because they get good, free entertainment. Either way it’s going to be a good match and we’ll fight hard.”
