KNOXVILLE — Old friends facing each other for a district title, two teams qualifying for a region tournament for the first time in seven years and a player learning to love the game again were just a few of the stories that headlined a sun-soaked Tyson Park on Saturday.
Players from Maryville, William Blount and Heritage competed in the Large Class District 4-AAA semifinals and finals in Knoxville with the Rebels’ boys doubles team of Max Willkomm and Jax Kirby and girls team Rachel Huffer and Angelique Beswick winning district championships while the Governors’ Bayler Cupp won the boys singles championship.
William Blount’s John Macon and girls doubles team Estella Bookout and Emma Webb, as well as Heritage’s Laine McAmis all qualified for the region tournament as runners-up in their respective matches.
Macon, Cupp’s friendship lead to district title match
It was John Macon that convinced his friend Bayler Cupp to give tennis a try when the two were in middle school. Nearly four years later, the longtime friends squared off for the boys singles district title with student besting teacher, 6-1, 6-0.
“(Macon) asked me to come join the middle school team,” Cupp told The Daily Times. “I did it as a fun little thing at first and I ended up really enjoying it.”
Cupp couldn’t have imagined then even playing tennis at this point in his high school career, let alone going up against his friend with a championship on the line.
“I didn’t even think I would honestly be playing high school tennis when I first started,” Cupp said. “But we both know each other and our game so well and I had to really adjust because I know what he’s going to do and he knows what I’m going to do.”
Macon, who fought back in the semifinals to down Hardin Valley’s James Lea-Miranda, 5-7, 7-6, 6-3, to set up the title match against Cupp, will also move on to the region tournament.
“You want it for both kids and you wish both of them could win,” William Blount head coach Wendy Petty said. “But they both go to region, so that’s a positive. Here they are: doubles partners, teammates but also competitors.”
Kirby finding love for the game again en route to championship
After spending most of his time competing in USTA tournaments and balancing school and football, Jax Kirby was losing his passion for the game of tennis.
It took convincing from Maryville head coach Christian Burns to get Kirby to join the Rebels and after the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, Burns had to make that pitch again.
“We did not get Jax (Kirby) as a part of our team until the fourth match of the season,” Burns said. “We were hoping that he would jump in with us early on but he was experiencing some burnout and chose not to play, but he had been around the team and made some friendships. For Jax to find the love of the game again, that has been the goal.”
Kirby has spent most of the season playing doubles as part of his agreement with Burns to join the team but started competing in singles play in recent matches. It was in doubles, along with teammate Max Willkomm, that helped bring a championship back to Maryville on Saturday with 6-2, 6-0 wins over Farragut.
“It feels good,” Kirby said. “It just feels nice to be able to move on to Region. Hopefully we can do good there and eventually go on to state.”
Maryville qualifies for region for first time since 2014
Kirby and Willkomm’s doubles win was later followed up by wins from Huffer and Beswick on the girls side to qualify all four players for the region tournament, the first on either the boys or girls side to do so since Peyton Robinette did it in 2014.
“We’ve always managed to get players to the semifinals the last couple of years but not breakthrough,” Burns said. “It’s fun to finally get a team into the finals where they both get to go to the region and it’s fun to have two champions in doubles. They’ve got a great shot to do well in the region.”
Huffer and Beswick fell behind early to Bookout and Webb, 6-3 before responding with a 6-2 and 6-3 win to claim the title.
“I think it was just more of, ‘OK, that was the first set, we need to keep going forward,” Beswick said. “Every time we served we got our points, we kept it in play. We started doing special shots, but we just started to keep in play and we won.”
Huffer credited the positive response in the last two matches to communication between the two players on the court.
“I think the main thing for us was a lot of communication,” Huffer said. “We had to talk to each other between every point to keep us positive and keep us motivated to get going.”
