For the entirety of the game, Maryville did not hold the lead for more than a quarter’s worth of clock.
The Rebels trailed an undefeated Oak Ridge team for all of the first half, and they only took their first lead at the 1:32 mark in the third quarter. Yet the Rebels learned to appreciate that in basketball, it’s not how long you hold the lead, but when you hold it, that matters.
Maryville jumped ahead on a Robbie Eldridge 3-pointer in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and went on to win, 57-53, handing Oak Ridge (11-1) its first loss of the season Wednesday night at the Renasant Bank Christmas Tournament.
Eldridge’s make — his first and only field goal of the game — came at the 1:55 mark in the fourth and put the Rebels up, 53-50.
Eldridge stole the basketball from an Oak Ridge guard at halfcourt, then dribbled down to Maryville’s end. He dumped it off, then when the pass came back to him, Eldridge put up Maryville’s seventh 3-pointer of the night.
The senior Eldridge struggled in the first half of the game, as he was held off the scoreboard, but what impressed coach Wes Lambert the most was his ability to forget the negatives and move on, a trait of a veteran player. After his go-ahead three, Eldridge went 2-for-2 at the free throw line to ice the game for Maryville (7-6), totaling the five most impactful points of the night.
“The awesome part about Robbie and being a senior is short-term memory,” Lambert told The Daily Times. “Robbie was struggling a little bit tonight, but he knew his team needed him. The biggest steal and three, the five points he had at the end sealed it for us. That shows a lot for who he is.”
With just under two minutes left after Eldridge’s trey, the victory was far from secured for Maryville. Oak Ridge made valiant efforts to the goal on its next three offensive possessions, but the Rebels came away with the defensive board each time, allowing them to stretch out their lead to as much as five in the final minute.
Oak Ridge’s Grayson Strader hit a 3-pointer of his own to cut its deficit to 55-53, but Eldridge’s perfect night at the free throw line clinched Maryville a berth in the tournament championship game.
Matthew Clemmer (19 points, 8 rebounds) and Nick Johnson (19 points, 6 rebounds) grabbed important boards in the fourth quarter after the duo combined for 15 of Maryville’s 17 third-quarter points. Trailing 30-28 at halftime, the Rebels outscored Oak Ridge 17-12 in the third stanza.
“What makes me most proud is that we didn’t gamble,” Lambert said of Maryville’s defensive stand. “We stayed disciplined, we walled up and secured the rebound with two hands. That’s the basic, old-school style of basketball, and it works.”
With the win, Maryville advanced to the title game, where it will face Stone Memorial (12-1) today at 7:45 p.m. The Panthers handed Maryville a 60-57 loss in its first game of the season and have momentum in the Christmas tournament, having scored 70+ points against Sequoyah and Sevier County.
Fresh off its biggest win yet, Lambert is eager to see how his team will respond.
“They’ve got a really good team,” Lambert said. “Two very good high school players in (Cade) Capps and (Matthew) Bilbrey. The biggest thing is how do you respond after a huge win. Basketball is a very humbling sport. When you think you have things going on and going right, it can quickly knock you off your feet. We’re looking forward to seeing how we will respond, because it is going to take the same effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.