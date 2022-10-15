Maryville head football coach Derek Hunt still wants to see more from the Rebels in the turnover battle, but he’ll take what he gets as long as it translates on the scoreboard.
The Rebels won the turnover battle in their 42-6 rout of Hardin Valley on Friday inside Shields Stadium but had several other chances at takeaways.
Maryville (6-2, 3-1 Region 2-6A) hauled in three picks in the first half of its final home game of the regular season. Hardin Valley (0-8, 0-6 Region 2-6A) traded interceptions with the Rebels to start the night. Dolan Walker picked off Matthew Clemmer on the first play from scrimmage, but the Hawks gave it right back as Drew Wallace came down with Hayden Bryant’s pass on their first drive.
“I thought we were due,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “We haven’t created enough turnovers this year, and so tonight to be able to have three interceptions and one for a touchdown, it was really good to see our guys do that.”
Maryville pulled back ahead in the turnover battle when Cannon Johnson became the second Rebel to record an interception in the first quarter, again off Bryant. Maryville scored a touchdown on each of the first two drives that began with an interception.
The third Rebel pick deflected off another defender and into the hands of Peyton Cooper, who ran it back 15 yards to the house.
The Rebels proved they still have work to do when Clemmer was picked off for a second time by Walker. Clemmer came out of the game in the second quarter with a 72.7% completion percentage, 76 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.
“We’d like to have those back, but Matthew’s had a phenomenal year,” Hunt said. “I’m really proud of him. He’s continued to get better. He’s a great kid, and I’m very fortunate to get to coach him.”
Hunt is not as concerned with two turnovers against a winless opponent as he is with his team’s effort. He can look past the mistakes for now — while still learning from them — since the Rebels played with high energy and did not look past a struggling opponent.
“It’s all about urgency, and your willingness and energy to play,” Hunt said. “I thought our guys came out and did what they were supposed to do. They played hard with urgency and they executed. That’s the bottom line. If you do those things, the scoreboard will take care of itself.”
Maryville will need to be at its best when it takes on Class 5A No. 1 Knoxville West (8-0) next Friday on the road.
“We need to be a team that creates turnovers and short fields,” Hunt said. “And defensive touchdowns are obviously huge. We got a big one next week against Knox West, so we need to continue that.”
