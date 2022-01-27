The Maryville boys wrestling team lost to Bradley Central in sectionals a year ago. It wasn’t about to face that disappointment again.
The Rebels dominated Science Hill, 54-12, in the Class AA sectionals Thursday at Maryville High School, punching their ticket to next month’s state duals. They won 11 of the 14 bouts, including one forfeit, putting forth a convincing performance against a team boasting multiple highly-ranked wrestlers.
Maryville coach Alex Cate knew all along that it was possible for his team to accomplish what it did Thursday. That didn’t make the Rebels’ success any less special, though.
“The potential was there for sure,” Cate told The Daily Times. “They had to put in the work and make it happen, and they have. I didn’t expect us to, honestly, score as many points as we did early in the season on these guys.
“As we got closer, I knew we had the potential to do this, but I also knew it could be a tight match tonight. They did great.”
Adrian Gumm gave Maryville one of its highlight moments in just the second matchup of the evening, besting Keimel Redford in the 285 class. He ultimately won the decision in a bout that took all three periods and every ounce of energy each wrestler had.
“At 106 and at 195 and 285, the heavyweight, (Science Hill) had three wrestlers ranked in the state,” Cate said. “Our guys aren’t ranked, although I think they are worthy. Kainen (Kyle) had a battle at 106. He was down by a point in the third period and ended up getting beat. Then we won the other two.
“Adrian (Gumm) won, beat the ranked wrestler, and then Peyton (Cooper) at the end beat the ranked wrestler, so that was pretty cool because those were three of their best guys. They didn’t get a pin out of one of them, then we won the other two, so that was pretty cool.”
Maryville tallied six falls against Science Hill, including Cooper’s meet-ending win over Devon Medina, and did so without a senior-heavy lineup. That bodes well for the Rebels’ future, as many of their key wrestlers will return for at least next season.
“We probably had five seniors in the lineup tonight, but a lot of our heavy-hitters are juniors and will be back,” Cate said. “So hopefully they can replace those seniors and do this again next year.”
Only one bout, Coen Lovin’s win in the 120 class, ended in a forfeit.
Their victory over Science Hill continued a sensational season for the Rebels, who shut out Farragut, 84-0, to claim the District 4-AA title, then cruised past Anderson County, 63-15, to win the Region 2-AA dual title.
With Thursday’s sectional win, Maryville joins an eight-team bracket for the state duals, which will take place Feb. 5 at the Williamson County Agricultural Exposition Arena in Franklin.
Though the Rebels have shown that they can pull off dominating wins against highly-talented foes, Cate is staying level-headed when thinking ahead to his team’s next challenge.
“Realistically, for our team, I think a top-four finish is our goal down there (in the state duals),” Cate said. “So we’ll see what we can do.”
