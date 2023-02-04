FRANKLIN — There was a clear, but difficult, path forward for Maryville during its final round at the TSSAA Class AA state wrestling duals Saturday.
“We knew we would have to wrestle nearly perfect every weight to beat (Wilson Central), and we wrestled nearly perfect in a lot of weights,” Maryville coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times.
Maryville gave itself plenty of opportunities in the consolation bracket matchup, cutting Wilson Central’s lead to three points with four matches remaining. Helping the cause was Peyton Cooper, who defeated an intimidating foe in Noah Todd via fall in the 220-pound weight class.
After Wilson Central’s Nicholas Mercante defeated Maryville’s Coen Lovin in the 126 class, momentum swung the Rebels’ side again as Daniel Halcomb won a hard-fought battle against Paul Johnson with a 12-3 major decision in the 132 class.
It proved to be short-lived, though, as Wilson Central’s Connor Warnock beat Maryville’s Ben Helton with a fall in the 138 class, effectively icing the bout. It was able to forfeit the final match and walk away with a 42-37 win, ending Maryville’s day.
Those strong showings Cate needed to see were there. They just weren’t plentiful enough.
“At 220, Peyton (Cooper) was ranked third in the state or something. That guy was ranked No. 1,” Cate said. “So when Peyton got that win, that was big for him individually and kept our momentum going. Daniel (Halcomb) coming back and getting that win was big for (giving) us a chance.”
The Rebels went 1-2 on the day, also losing to Summit, 52-21, then beating Rossview, 45-21, in their first consolation bracket matchup. Maryville dominated throughout against Rossview, winning six of their first seven matches and nine matches overall.
Riley Lee and Collin Walsh earned wins via falls at 145 and 152, respectively, before Michael Colligan won through an 18-5 major decision at 170. That sparked four more Maryville wins in a row.
In their opening loss to Summitt, the Rebels struggled early, then started to mount a comeback in the latter stages, only to lose momentum by the end.
Maryville dropped its first four bouts before Colligan beat Austin Sherman via fall. The Rebels then won three of their next four, with Thomas Stadel, Cooper and Hayden McDonald all picking up wins.
Summit regained control and kept it, though, by winning the remaining five bouts, pushing Maryville into the consolation bracket.
“I think we finished on a high note because in the Summit match, we left a couple of opportunities to at least close the gap with them,” Cate said. “Might still not have come out on top, we left some points out there.
“I feel like we fixed that into Rossview and even (against Wilson Central), though we didn’t win, they were able to close the gap and be competitive throughout the whole thing.”
The Rebels still have hope for championship finishes, though, as they begin individual region action on Saturday at William Blount.
“The weird thing about wrestling is they’ll crown two state champions,” Cate said. “So when we come back here in three weeks, they’ll have what they call the ‘traditional champion,’ which is based off team points, and the individual tournament. Honestly, our team has an opportunity to probably score higher at that than we did this weekend.
“So I would love to see them punch into something good in a couple weeks.”
