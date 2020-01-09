Zuriel Hampton-Coffin could tell he was having a good season, but it was not until last week the Maryville wrestler got some perspective that blew his mind.
Hampton-Coffin always wanted to be a football player, and he started wrestling to stay in shape and increase his strength. The 2018 football season was his last, though, and he started to focus on wrestling year-round.
Among the aspects of his repertoire he wanted to improve was his ability from neutral position. Learning how to finish shots is a crucial step, and Hampton-Coffin knew he never could be what he wanted to be without developing that skill.
So far this season, the extra work is paying off.
He scored four more takedowns Thursday night to increase his team-leading total before finishing his 120-pound bout against Alcoa’s William Collins with a fall in the second period.
Hampton-Coffin’s win put the final touches on Maryville’s 54-28 victory at Alcoa during which Maryville won six of the 10 bouts that were contested. Alcoa was within two points with four bouts to go but forfeited three of them.
When Maryville coach Alex Cate sent statistics to Hampton-Coffin last week, he had 41 takedowns for the season. The most any Maryville wrestler had last season was 54, which puts Hampton-Coffin well on his way to breezing past that total.
His goal is to reach the century mark.
“I didn’t even notice I was getting that many takedowns,” said Hampton-Coffin, who is 19-5 after never having a winning record before this season. “I started thinking I could do pretty good and maybe place at state.”
More performances like the one they had Thursday and the Rebels may get back to state as a team, too.
The Rebels raced to an 18-0 lead thanks to pins by Cash Contreras, Mason Johnson and Matthew Johnson in the first three bouts. Alcoa won the next three to get back in it thanks to a major decision by Anthony Jones and a pin by William Carter.
Jones got Maryville’s Wes Day on his back once in each of the first two periods but couldn’t finish and built a 12-3 lead heading into the third. Day got a point back with an escape early in the finale, but Jones answered with a takedown to secure a 14-4 win.
The teams traded pins over the next four matches with Colby Sinclair and Adrian Gumm winning for Maryville and Kambell Brown and Lance Williams winning for Alcoa.
Gumm rallied from an early deficit after Alcoa’s Soloman Tyson scored a takedown and put Gumm straight on his back for a two-point nearfall. Gumm responded with a reversal and then put Tyson on his back for two more points before the end of the first period.
Gumm turned it on in the second. He scored a five-point move and kept Tyson on his back for another three-point nearfall before getting the whistle with 42 seconds left in the period.
The four bouts Alcoa won were expected by coach Brian Gossett. Jones, Carter and Brown plus Ryan Wimbley, who won by forfeit, have been solid all season.
Alcoa is still in the early stages of its season compared to most of its opponents. The Tornadoes don’t have many wrestlers who don’t play football so they don’t usually begin hitting their stride until later in January.
The Tornadoes usually have at least a few wrestlers who are capable of winning matches at the individual state tournament, and that should be the case again this year.
“We’ll have a chance to win our region in duals if we get everybody in the right weight class, get some parts moving the right way,” Gossett said. “For us right now it is about getting better and trying to be the best we can be those last two or three weekends in February.”
Maryville, on the other hand, has fared well most of the season. Like it was last year, the goal is to beat Heritage at the regional tournament. The Rebels came up short last year and lost some key seniors from that team.
They have filled in those holes with talented newcomers, and once again they feel like they’re in the fight.
“We have a great team this year,” Hampton-Coffin said. “I think we’re better than last year honestly. If everything falls together and we all get under weight I think it’s possible for us to get them this year.”
