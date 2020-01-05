The Maryville wrestling team placed second at a tournament it hosted on Saturday afternoon.
The Rebels finished behind champion Pisgah (N.C.) and ahead of third-place Wise (Va.) Central.
Two Maryville wrestlers won their brackets. Colby Sinclair was the champion at 182 pounds, and Thomas Stadel finished on top at 195.
