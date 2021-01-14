As soon as Michael Colligan pinned William Blount freshman Ethan Henry to the mat on Thursday, he immediately received an Ipad from his father and began watching a replay of the match.
For the last six years, the Maryville sophomore has trained five days a week, continually searching for ways to improve at the sport. It’s why he watches replays of all of his matches.
“I love the physical part of (wrestling),” Colligan told The Daily Times. “It’s just a fun sport.”
Thursday’s match revealed why Colligan is one of the best wrestlers in his weight class (152). In less than 90 seconds, Colligan pinned Henry by executing a fireman’s carry to a front headlock to improve to 12-2 in matches this season. As a freshman, he finished second in regionals and advanced to the state meet as an individual. This year, he hopes to win at regional and earn a spot on the podium at the state.
Colligan isn’t the only talented sophomore in Maryville’s program. The Rebels have nine sophomores who hold aspirations of winning titles before they graduate.
They showcased their talent on Thursday, earning a 66-6 win over William Blount at the William Blount Ninth Grade Academy. Sophomores Cash Contreras and Thomas Stadel also earned pins. Stadel finished sixth at state in his class (195) last season and is 14-2 this year. The Rebels (11-2) will face Heritage for a district championship on Thursday. The Mountaineers have captured eighth-consecutive district championships.
“The cool part about that (sophomore) group is that most of them wrestled at least for one to two years in middle school and when they were either seventh or eight graders, their middle-school team won the area conference. So they were pretty good as eighth-graders. Then they came to high school as freshmen and did pretty well. Of course, it’s a pretty big transition to high school. It’s pretty neat that a lot of them have wrestled together for a couple years.
“Out of that group of nine, there are several of them who could get an individual medal before they graduate.”
The Rebels were facing a William Blount team that was missing three wrestlers due to contract tracing, leaving the Governors with just five wrestlers for Thursday’s meet. Several of those wrestlers are experiencing their first year in the sport.
William Blount coach Gerrick Henderson has been pleased with the growth he’s witnessed from his young team this season. He also praised the leadership of sophomore Kazbek Saypulaev, who pinned Gavin Marsh in the 145-weight class to give the Governors their only win on Thursday.
He’s confident Saypulaev and several other of his wrestlers will qualify for the individual state tournament at the regional tournament on Feb. 14.
“Our kids are working really hard,” Henderson said. “We are looking toward the individual region since we have such a small group of guys right now. … They are a small group, but they are unified and that’s what we’ve been wanting all year. We still have some time to peak. The region tournament isn’t for several more weeks. It’s about a month away. We still have some time to peak. There’s plenty of time for improvement, and we are improving every single day.
“I hope to have some kids who will be in the finals at the region tournament and therefore qualify for the state tournament this year. That’s the goal right now.”
