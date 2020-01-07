Maryville managed only a one-bout difference when it wrestled William Blount in late November and won the road match by three points.
The new year brought strong improvement for the Rebels, who defeated county foe William Blount in Tuesday night’s rematch 66-18.
Maryville picked up three wins by forfeit and a fourth by a disqualification but enjoyed seven pins against three from the Governors to pile up the points.
The only match not ending with a pin was a high-scoring and entertaining bout at 113 pounds. Kainen Kyle of Maryville and Mason Worley finished the first period at 4-4, and Kyle took an 11-10 lead into the final period. Both wrestlers continued to pile up points with takedowns and escapes. Kyle held a 17-15 lead in the final seconds when Worley was assessed a fourth penalty point and disqualified.
“That was my fault,” William Blount Garrick Henderson said. “We were down with just 11 seconds left. I thought we had a better chance of putting (Kyle) on his back from on top instead of going neutral, so I kept (Worley) on top, but he ended up locking his hands and that was his fourth infraction.”
Henderson said he was pleased with Worley’s performance against Kyle — a sophomore the William Blount coach called “a very talented kid.”
“It was back and forth, a great match for everybody to watch,” Henderson said. “(Worley) is just a first-year wrestler. He can only get better from here. I think tomorrow in practice he’ll be very motivated.”
“We’ve wrestled before and it was pretty tight the first time, too,” Kyle said. “(Worley) is a whole lot stronger than me, but I just had to keep wrestling through and get to my points and my attacks. A lot of it comes down to technique and from me knowing my moves.”
The Kyle-Worley match was the only bout to go into the third period. The match started at the heavier weights. After William Blount forfeits at 195 and 220 pounds gave Maryville an early lead, Grady Bryant claimed the first William Blount points with a second-round pin of Jay Adams at heavyweight (285).
Adams held a 4-0 lead when Bryant reversed positions, which led to a quick pin with one minute, 21 seconds remaining in the second period.
Rolling back to the lighter weight classes, Maryville reeled through six pins to pull ahead before William Blount seniors Daniel Arp (145) and Iman Saypulaev (152) enjoyed first-round pins to break the Rebel run.
Wes Day (162) returned Maryville to the win column with a second-round pin over Dylan Smith.
A tight match at 170 between Sean Carrigan and Governor Luke Wright ended in a fall awarded to Carrigan at the end of the second period. Both grapplers were clearly exhausted, but Wright was ruled unable to continue, which gave Carrigan a pin and six points.
Maryville junior Colby Sinclair concluded the match with a convincing win over Justin Clay Brown when he secured a pin 39 seconds before the first round ended.
Sinclair is the defending regional champion at 170 and said he hopes to go further in the state tournament this year at 182.
“I knew I was going out there and win,” Sinclair said. “I just wanted to get a fast pin to help run up the team score. I was confident.”
Maryville coach Alex Cate attributed the wider margin of victory to several factors, including the addition of several football players to the mats. Although only one (Adams) wrestled Tuesday night, the gridiron grapplers helped Maryville fill out several weight classes and added great competition to workouts.
“It went very well for us tonight,” Cate said. “We’re spreading out our depth a little bit. And the guys have just been working hard and doing a good job.”
William Blount wrestles in an 8-team tournament at Anderson County on Friday. Maryville visits Alcoa for a dual meet on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.