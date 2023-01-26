In the moments after Maryville claimed its third consecutive region championship with routs of Karns and Anderson County, Alex Cate reminded his team that it would not be as easy moving forward.
A Class AA sectional with Science Hill provided Maryville one of its most competitive duals of the season, but the Rebels rose to the occasion with a 42-25 victory Thursday inside James C. Campbell Gymnasium to advance to the state tournament for the second consecutive season.
“Locally, we haven’t been challenged in our region every single match like we were tonight,” Maryville coach Alex Cate told The Daily Times. “They haven’t had an opportunity like this all season, and I’m very proud of the way they fought.
“They knew what they needed to do, and they got the job done.”
The Rebels will participate in the Class AA State Dual Wrestling Championship on February 4 inside the Williamson County Expo Center. The opening round starts at 10 a.m. ET.
Maryville’s return trip to Franklin was booked in part because of a pre-match decision and a series of pivotal results in both victory and defeat.
Maryville senior Michael Colligan moved up from the 170-pound weight class to 182 and knocked off Science Hill’s Perry Tate via 9-4 decision to give the Rebels the first three points of the match.
Senior Peyton Cooper improved to 30-0 this season by pinning David Reed in 52 seconds after senior Thomas Stadel lost a 10-1 major decision to Devon Medina, and senior Hayden McDonald used a late third-period move to edge out Keimel Redford at 285.
Two matches later, junior Cameron Abbott saved two points by losing to 2021 Class AA state medalist Stiles Miller via 12-2 major decision instead of getting pinned.
“When Hayden won the heavyweight (match) — because that match could have gone either way — and when Cameron didn’t get pinned, I thought that had enough going our way that we were going to get it,” Cate said. “Those matches and bumping Michael up to 182 helped a lot, too, because I felt with our starter, Douglas (Deshazo), that was probably a 50-50 match, but I felt confident Michael was going to win.”
The Rebels cruised from there, winning six of the final eight matches — four of which came via fall.
Junior Daniel Halcomb and sophomore Riley Lee pinned Christian Nutter and Ryan Touati, respectively, to give Maryville some breathing room heading into the final three matches.
Junior Colin Walsh pinned Henry Hance in one minute, 12 seconds in the next bout to seal the victory, jumping up and flexing toward the stands as soon as the referee slapped the mat.
Freshman Caleb Millard put a bow on the dual with a pin of Nowlin Saylor in 3:55.
Despite the victory, Cate believes the Rebels could have been sharper mentally against the Hilltoppers, and they will have to be to have better results at state than they did a year ago.
Maryville suffered a 39-38 defeat to Dobyns-Bennett in the opening round and then lost to Nolensville, 40-35, in the first leg on the consolation bracket.
“A year ago, both losses were super close, and they knew — and us as coaches knew — we could have done better,” Cate said. “I just want them to leave (state) with the feeling that we did the best we could.
“I think if they do that, it is going to result in a couple of wins and some success down there.”
