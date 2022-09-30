CLEVELAND — Cannon Johnson hauled in Matthew Clemmer’s Hail Mary attempt as the clock expired several yards short of the end zone.
As the senior wide receiver was dragged to the turf, so was more than two decades of dominance.
A winning streak against region opponents that dates back to 2000 and spans more than 120 games came to an end Friday as Maryville suffered a 28-24 loss to Cleveland inside Benny Monroe Stadium.
“It was bound to happen at some point,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “It shouldn’t have happened tonight, but it did.
“It’s super disappointing. I’m disappointed in myself, but hopefully we can start a new streak next week.”
The possibility of a historic loss became evident early as the Rebels (5-2, 3-1 Region 2-6A) appeared to start their fall break a day early.
It became reality in the final seconds after one final self-inflicted miscue.
Maryville senior running back Noah Vaughn seemingly bailed the Rebels out with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 24-21 with five minutes, two seconds remaining, but Cleveland responded with a 13-play, 74-yard scoring drive that should have never found pay dirt.
Maryville stopped Cleveland quarterback Drew Lambert short of the yard-to-gain to force a fourth-and-4 on the Maryville 21-yard line. After the Rebels and Blue Raiders (4-4, 1-3) traded three timeouts, Cleveland senior kicker Bennett Smith nailed a 38-yard field goal to seemingly force overtime, but a roughing the kicker penalty gave Cleveland an opportunity to down Maryville in regulation.
Two plays later, Lucas Szymborski hauled in a pass from Lambert and outfought a pair of Maryville defenders before diving into the end zone.
“We had a few opportunities to take a huge advantage in the game, and we would have an untimely penalty,” Hunt said. “We had a bunch of them tonight, and they were hard to overcome. Most of them, if not all of them were legit, so it’s not like we’re blaming the referees.”
A week after feeling like the offense had finally clicked, Maryville entered halftime trailing 14-7 after being out-gained, 138-131 — 69 of which came on its opening drive that ended with a touchdown.
The adjustment at the intermission was simple: give Vaughn the ball and see if he could carry the Rebels to victory.
The Virginia commit almost did just that, tallying 125 of his 161 yards in the second half while finding the end zone twice. He was primed for a third second-half score, but a personal foul penalty after junior running back Gage LaDue got the Rebels inside the Cleveland 10 forced Maryville to settle for a field goal instead of a game-tying touchdown with 9:40 left to play.
“(Vaughn’s) been banged up,” Hunt said. “He didn’t practice a ton this week. We didn’t even know what his status would be, but he was good enough to play, and obviously in the second half our goal was to run the football.”
Vaughn’s sixth straight game of at least 130 rushing yards was not enough to overcome a lackluster performance across the board.
The streak is over, and a season rife with questions added even more. The Rebels will attempt to find the answers during fall break before returning to Shields Stadium to face winless Hardin Valley at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14.
“We have to be better coaches,” Hunt said. “It starts with me. We weren’t ready to play tonight, and that’s super disappointing. This taste will obviously be with us all break, but we have a chance to learn a lot about ourselves and find out what we’re made of when we come back.”
