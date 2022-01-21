Maryville's Amanda Mack was one of 15 players selected to the Tennessee State Writers Association's Class AAA All-State volleyball team Saturday.
The sophomore outside hitter, who was also named The Daily Times Volleyball Player of the Year, logged a team-high 360 kills while posting a .229 hitting percentage.
