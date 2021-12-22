In the summer of 2020, Amanda Mack and her family had a life-altering decision to make.
With the prep volleyball season approaching, schools in their native Southern California were taking measures in light of the ongoing COVID pandemic and those measures included no sports or in-person classes.
For Amanda Mack, who was preparing to enter her freshman year after starring in the travel volleyball circuit since she was 10 years old, missing her first season of high school volleyball was not an option.
“We decided to move pretty quickly once we found out that the schools would not be opening back up soon in California and that the club teams were not going to be continuing league play for some time,” Mack told The Daily Times.
“We knew that with school’s closed that they would not have a fall volleyball season in high school. We knew that some midwest states and some southern states had already opened back up, so I talked to my parents about what we could do so that I could attend in-person school and not have to miss my freshman year of volleyball.
“They said to me that they would move if that’s what I wanted to do and since volleyball is so important to me, that’s what I thought was best for me.”
The Mack’s traded the San Gabriel Mountains for the Great Smoky Mountains, settling in Maryville and enrolling at Maryville High School to start her prep career ahead of the 2020 season.
What drew them to Maryville was the reputation of volleyball club leagues in East Tennessee as well as Maryville High School’s recent volleyball head coaching hire in Chris Hames from the Webb School in Knoxville.
“We settled on East Tennessee after looking at some other states and after looking at where the best volleyball clubs in Tennessee were,” Mack said. “We researched the high schools in the area and their volleyball programs and saw that coach Hames was the varsity head coach at Maryville. It ended up being the perfect fit for me.”
The Lady Rebels have reached the Class AAA state tournament in each of Hames’ first two seasons at the helm, and Mack played a sizable role in those runs.
She played 109 sets, recording 315 kills, 243 digs and 24 blocks as a freshman, and was even better as a sophomore, logging a team-high 360 kills and posting a .229 hitting percentage en route to being named The Daily Times’ Volleyball Player of the Year.
“You kind of forget that she’s only a sophomore,” Hames said. “She’s kind of an impact player, taking big swings for us, plays six rotations, plays middle-back defense and stuff like that. Obviously, she led us in kills and was a big reason that we made it to state.”
While Mack was making an impact on the court, she was also busy off of it. Last July, Mack was selected among seven high school athletes nationwide as an Under Armour NEXT athlete and trained at the Human Performance Center in Portland, Oregon. The experience was part of a documentary that aired on ESPNU in September.
“I feel so blessed to have been chosen out of all of the great volleyball players in the country,” Mack said. “Under Armour sent a film crew to Maryville to interview my parents, trainers and coach Hames. They flew us out to the Human Performance Center and during those four days we underwent the testing and training that Under Armour puts all of their professional athletes through. I learned what my strengths and weaknesses were and how to train and recover better in order to be the best athlete I can be.”
That training showed up in the fall as Mack headlined a 32-10 record for Maryville that included the District 4-AAA and Region 2-AAA championships.
While the Lady Rebels second straight state tournament ended shy of a championship, they know the standard now and it’s a goal Mack is trying to reach with two years of eligibility remaining. It’s also a goal she wasn’t to achieve for the place she has made home.
“These two seasons have been full of memories that I will have forever,” Mack said. “We have some strong players that have made this team state tournament worthy both years and I feel like we can do it again this next season, as well. My goal before I graduate high school is to bring a state championship title to Maryville.”
