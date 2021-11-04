HENDERSONVILLE — There was no disappointment from Andie-Marie Jones as she crossed the finish line.
The Maryville senior had hopes of ending her prep cross country career with a state championship, but a time of 18:16.20 and a third-place finish — the highest of her career — behind Siegel’s Kyra Hayes and Arlington’s Ann-Marie Braese on Thursday at the Class AAA girls state cross country championship was more than enough.
“It was a tough race with the way those first two girls got out so crazy fast, but she never quit one bit,” Maryville coach Douglas Martin told The Daily Times. “To have a kid that goes out there and always competes like her, sets super high goals for herself and goes out and achieves them, that’s super fun to coach.”
Jones finished seventh at the state meet as a freshman and fifth as a sophomore. She seemed poised for another top-5 finish a year ago before being contact traced prior to the region championships, putting a premature end to her junior campaign.
The University of Tennessee commit bounced back and posted the fastest time amongst Class AAA runners (17:34.42) to take the state’s No. 1 ranking into the championship meet.
However, unlike Hayes and Braese, who finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in last year’s state championship, Jones had never raced competitively at Sanders Ferry Park, and it may have been the difference between a top-3 finish and winning.
“I actually previewed it last year with one of my friends who lives in Cookeville before I contact traced and then we previewed it yesterday, so I kind of knew what it was going to be like, but I think it was deceptively hard,” Jones said. “I don’t know, but something about the race was different.”
As she has been throughout her career, Jones was the standout as both the Maryville girls and boys teams notched top-15 finishes. The girls placed 13th with 323 points. Sophomore Gracie Franklin finished 21st with a time of 19:19.10, and the Lady Rebels also got points from junior Ellie Graham (114th, 21:29.00), sophomore Heather Gardner (128th, 21:48.10) and senior Amada Lashmit-Peña (155th, 22:40.70).
The boys finished 14th with 361 points and were paced by senior Macguire Jones (38th, 16:43.68). The Rebels’ scoring was rounded by junior Lance Hatcher (61st, 17:09.81), sophomore Bryce Bohanan (90th, 17:29.16), junior Brady Boone (111th, 17:40.98) and senior Ethan Bennett (125th, 17:51.75).
“It’s huge for the kids to get to experience state,” Martin said. “Going into the season, we said, ‘Hey, we want to win regions, go to state and then compete.’ We had this phrase, ‘Race your guts out,’ and I think everyone of our runners did that today.
“The places are what they are, but what we ask is for them to run their absolute best race and leave it all out there. To have two top-15 finishes is awesome, but it also lets us set a goal for next year of, ‘Let’s get top-10, let’s get top-5.’
“I don’t think these kids are going to settle, and I don’t think they settled today because they came and competed.”
The Heritage girls team, making its first trip to state in program history, finished 20th with 525 points.
Seniors Maggie Hope (92nd, 20:57.00) and Grace Adams (104th, 21:11.40) led the way for the Lady Mountaineers. Freshman Lillian Tice (147th, 22:28.50), junior Katie Calkins (163rd, 22:52.60) and sophomore Lydia Young (181st, 23:55.50) rounded out the scoring.
“Grace kind of pulled her calf, so she didn’t run her best race of the year, but everybody ran pretty much what I expected,” Heritage coach Alex Morgan said. “I’m proud of them. Honestly, we got here, and that’s the first step we needed to take as a program.
“Now our school our sees just how serious we take this, and that speaks volumes to the kids who may not have a sport that they really like or pick up on. That’s not to take anything away from the other sports, but they can see that if they invest in this, they can be a part of something special.”
William Blount’s Sydnee Sims and Layla Woods each qualified as individuals and finished 50th and 180th, respectively. Sims, a sophomore, ran the 5,000-meter race in 20:02.80 while Woods capped her career with a time of 23:46.60.
“I have to say it’s hard to put into words how proud I am of Sydnee,” William Blount coach Jordan Conley said. “We came into this season with the goal of being here in this race as a sophomore and competing with a lot of very good runners. She’s been a tremendous kid to coach, and I’m excited to see her roll into track season in the spring.”
William Blount’s Warren McKinley (144th, 18:06.71) and Heritage’s Noah Jinks (158th, 18:20.50) were also individual qualifiers on the boys side.
