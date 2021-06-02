Aniecia Goss patiently waited her turn.
After joining the Maryville track and field team her freshman season, head coach Nick White knew the potential for a promising high school track career was there, but due to having an already talented and veteran loaded roster, Goss had to wait.
Following her sophomore season, the stage was set for a strong junior season. Then the COVID pandemic hit and Goss had to wait again.
She made the most of her senior year with the program, reaching sectionals again and placing sixth in the state in the pentathlon.
The patience paid off and the work that was put in despite all of the challenges — both on and off the track — did not go unnoticed as Goss signed to continue her track and field career at Tennessee Wesleyan University in Athens on Wednesday at the Rebels’ track facility at Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“We can remember when Aniecia came in as a freshman,” White told The Daily Times. “You could tell when she was a freshman that she was going to be a good one, but to be honest with you, her freshman and sophomore year we were so good on the girls side that there wasn’t a real opportunity for her to contribute...but she continued to work and every time we went to a meet, we were amazed by her performance.”
Prior to her junior season, White reached out to several of his athletes about the possibility of running track at the collegiate and Goss showed immediate interest, which led to a phone call to TWU track and field coach Sam Roberts.
“We always ask our kids going into their junior year that if you’re interested in running track in college you need to let us know,” White said. “She showed some interest and then she started showing some promise. I called (Roberts) and I told him that I think I’ve got one that could benefit you all. So he started watching and became very interested.”
But TWU wasn’t the only program that showed interest in Goss. Wofford, an NCAA Division I program in South Carolina where former Maryville teammates Rylee Jorgensen and Georgia McDevitt currently compete for, gave Goss a call and something to think about.
In the end, TWU won out, mainly because it also afforded Goss the opportunity to pursue a degree in nursing as well as compete on the track team.
“(TWU) was affordable, it was close to home but it was far enough away,” Goss said. “I was looking at Wofford, but they didn’t have any majors for me. That’s what kind of split for me going to Tennessee Wesleyan instead of Wofford. They just didn’t have the major for me.
"When I went to Tennessee Wesleyan, I could walk everywhere on campus, I knew it was going to be affordable. They gave me a good scholarship and everything felt right there.”
After waiting in the wings for two seasons and then having another season ripped away because of the pandemic, Goss made it a personal goal to reach the state championships in the pentathlon at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville on May 20 where she made up for lost time.
“It’s crazy because my sophomore year was my last year,” Goss said. “I went to sectionals but it was only for two events and that was it. This year when we went to state, I was feeling good and I was just happy to be there and I was having fun.
"Of course I was out there competing, but I was really grateful to be there. It was an amazing experience.”
According to White, TWU will be getting their scholarship money’s worth and then more. The Bulldogs will be getting more than a hard-working athlete and a former high school track standout.
“She showed up everyday and battled through whatever she was battling through,” White said. “She put in the work. I think she’ll go down there and be a heptathlete and do all kinds of good stuff. But she’s such a value because they’re getting so much more. They’re not just getting a sprinter. They’re getting a kid that can do all kinds of things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.