Maryville head coach Adam Sullivan remembers the game where he knew senior pitcher Austin McGlamery had a bright baseball future.
The Rebels were facing area juggernaut Farragut in 2019 when Sullivan turned to then-sophomore pitcher McGlamery to help get Maryville out of the inning.
It was McGlamery’s pitching debut at the varsity level.
“We threw him into the fire against Farragut,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “He never really looked back. When he gets on the mound, he doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. He’s not worried about the other team, he’s not worried about anything else. He’s just worried about what he’s supposed to do.”
McGlamery remembers it, too.
To add even more pressure to the situation, the first batter he faced was Parker Noland, who currently plays at Vanderbilt, and while there were nerves, they quickly wore off once McGlamery started pitching.
“I was honestly kind of scared,” McGlamery said. “That was my first time pitching on varsity against one of the best teams in the state but you really have to face that adversity. That was a big moment for me and I was able to get out of it scot-free, but it was still a big eye opener that this is what baseball is supposed to be.”
Three years after his first appearance on the mound at the varsity level, McGlamery signed to continue his baseball career at the collegiate level, inking with Bryan College in Dayton during a ceremony at Maryville High School on Monday.
For McGlamery, there were a few reasons that factored into his decision to play for the Lions’ program, including the proximity to home and the chance to participate in his other favorite pastime when he isn’t playing America’s favorite pastime.
“It was mainly just geographic location,” McGlamery said. “It was the location and the fact that I wanted to fish in college. That’s been a thing on my mind for a long time and also baseball of course has always been a passion that I’ve always loved. Bryan College has the location and a really good baseball program.
“I went to one (baseball) camp and I got really lucky with that chance and a great opportunity to be able to continue my career and move on to a higher level.”
McGlamery credited his work ethic to get noticed to playing under Sullivan and his ability to get the most out of his players.
“Coach Sully really helped me in the fact that I worked really hard,” McGlamery said. “I think he made me work harder than I ever thought I could. He pushed me a lot. I guess when I was a little bit younger I thought he didn’t like me but now that I look back I see that he was pushing me to my biggest potential which is where I am right now.”
“When I look back from freshman year I never thought that I would be here doing this.”
As for Sullivan, he gives that credit all to McGlamery for his ability to be himself and that night against Farragut two years ago was the perfect example.
“He’s come a long, long way,” Sullivan said. “He’s always been the guy that just commanded his pitches, didn’t throw super hard and always did a really good job and those guys are successful. He’s been successful. He is what he is. He doesn’t try to be a 92 mile per hour thrower, he’s an 80-something mile per hour thrower with a fastball, a changeup and a knuckle ball.
“I’m just proud of him. I’m proud of Austin. It’s an awesome, awesome opportunity to keep wearing the jersey.”
