Allie Watson looked over to Joe Michalski for the pitch call, but the second-year Maryville coach diverted his freshman catcher’s attention back to Bekah Duck in the circle.
With Hardin Valley first baseman Jenna Hagee representing the tying run in a bases-loaded, full-count situation in the fifth inning, Michalski gave Duck the responsibility of calling the most important pitch of her outing.
The senior shook off the first signal from Watson before coming set, bending a curveball past Hagee to escape the jam and help Maryville earn a 5-0 victory Thursday at John Sevier Elementary School.
“I think that gives me some confidence because I think he knows that I know what is working best for me and what I think is going to work,” Duck told The Daily Times. “He trusts me to decide on what works best, and that makes me feel better.”
Hardin Valley catcher Alex Souders led off the fifth with a single and advanced to second when Duck was unable to corral a soft line drive off the bat of Emma Kate Schneider back up the middle.
Duck responded with back-to-back strikeouts before intentionally walking Hardin Valley pitcher Gracie Gray to load the bases to bring Hagee, who had struck out in her previous at-bats, to the plate. Duck fell behind 3-1 but ran the count full with a strike before turning to her most trusted pitch for a crucial punch out.
It is not the first time Duck has been gifted that responsibility.
Michalski said he has turned to his pitcher’s decision making “20 to 30 times” this season, which is more than he ever has in his coaching career.
“She’s a good competitor, and putting the ball in her hands — and the ownership of that decision — forces her to step her game up because she’s going to own it,” Maryville coach Joe Michalski said. “Sometimes that confidence is more important than what I think is the best pitch to throw because she is throwing it with the most conviction that she can throw it with because she wants it.
“Now, not everybody is the competitor she is, but I think she is the right kid to do it with.”
The fifth was one of four frames where Duck allowed a runner to get into scoring position with less than two outs only to tip-toe out of danger each time.
Hardin Valley (5-6, 2-4 District 4-4A) put two runners on in the first, but Duck caught Hagee looking for strike three and then got HVA second baseman Addison Chandler to ground out to second.
Two singles gave the Lady Hawks an opportunity to score in the fourth, but a strikeout and a fly out to left preserved the shut out. Chandler singled to lead off the sixth and advanced to second on a grounder to Maryville senior shortstop Kennedy Oliver, but Duck induced a fly out and another ground ball to hang another zero on the scoreboard.
“(In those situations), I’m just trying to get an out,” Duck said. “It doesn’t have to be a perfect strikeout, it doesn’t have to be a ground ball, it just has to be an out. It can be a hard-hit ball, it can be a pop up, it can be a great play by any one of our fielder’s. An out is all I need, and what anybody needs (in those situations).”
Duck, who allowed four hits and two walks while striking out 12, out-dueled Gray, who limited Maryville (6-10, 4-2) to four hits but was the victim of some untimely defensive lapses in the field — four of her five runs allowed were unearned.
Maryville junior second baseman Kristy McCord and freshman third baseman led off the fourth with back-to-back singles after Gray faced the minimum through three. Two batters later, senior first baseman Ryleigh Maples tapped a swinging bunt and came all the way around to score after Hagee whiffed on a throw from Gray at first.
Junior designated player Emerson Darnell followed Maples’ Little-League home run with an actual blast to dead center to give the Lady Rebels a 4-0 lead. Maples reached on another error in the sixth and scored on a sacrifice fly when nobody covered home after a pop up behind the plate.
It was more than enough support for Duck, who bounced back from her last start in which she allowed eight runs (four earned) on eight hits against Farragut on Tuesday and shined each time Maryville needed her to.
“She’s reflective about how she’s doing and she’s passionate about that,” Michalski said. “I know it eats at her that Farragut beat us, 15-2. You could tell today that she was all business. It doesn’t surprise me she was able to get those outs (in those tough situations).”
