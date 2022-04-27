Maryville coach Adam Sullivan rattled off a list of pitchers he believed could quality innings for the Rebels before the season.
Junior right-hander Seth Elmendorf was not mentioned at the time, but that has changed as of late.
Elmendorf replaced sophomore starting pitcher Cade Bachelor after the latter surrendered a leadoff single in the fifth and proceeded to retire all nine batters he faced to close out a 3-1 victory over William Blount on Wednesday at Charlie Puleo Field.
“He’s thrown three pitches for strikes and just mixed it up,” Sullivan told The Daily Times. “Baseball is like the easiest hard game there is. If you throw multiple pitches for strikes, you’re going to be really good.
“It’s really not that hard (in theory), but it is hard to do.”
Batchelor did not need the help of the bullpen when Maryville (18-8-1, 5-4 District 4-4A) faced William Blount (17-14, 5-5) on April 11, allowing one run on two hits while striking out 10 in a complete-game effort, but this time around he was not as sharp.
The right-hander threw 92 pitches to get through seven innings in the first meeting but needed 80 to grind through four-plus frames after last pitching against Bearden on April 18.
However, he was still effective, limiting the Governors to one run on five hits and two walks while striking out five, mostly relying on a curveball that dominated his pitch count.
Elmendorf also threw his fair of share of breaking balls, but William Blount never adjusted.
“We expected it because (Batchelor) threw a lot of them last time,” William Blount coach Justin Young said. “We have to learn to hit it, and they did what they had to do to beat us. We have to make that adjustment because that’s what they’re going to throw us and other teams will, too.”
Maryville did not have much success against William Blount’s pitching trio of Rohde Kirkland, Brooks Bird and Kendall Brewer either, but it found ways to push across runs via small ball.
The Rebels took the lead in the fourth with a sacrifice bunt by junior second baseman Brody McMurray and and a sacrifice fly from Batchelor after Kirkland walked senior first baseman Daniel Hughes and junior left fielder Will Heppner to lead off the inning.
Junior right fielder Eli Hames extended the advantage to 3-1 with a RBI bunt single in the fifth to score junior center fielder Landon Dockery.
“We have some guys that need to be able to add a bunt to their toolbox and keep the defense guessing and on their toes,” Sullivan said. “It’s nice if you’re the third baseman when you can play back and not have to worry about it, but now you have to come up and take away the bunt, and then you can hit one by him.
“Kirkland was really good tonight, and if we have to bunt to beat a guy then we have to bunt to beat a guy.”
It is only the fourth time this season William Blount has lost consecutive games after losing at Hardin Valley on Monday. The Governors will attempt to get back on track and build some momentum for the postseason when they travel to face Sweetwater at 2 p.m. Friday.
“We just have to continue to get better,” Young said. “In this district, every game is tough. It doesn’t matter where you’re seeded because you’re going to have to beat everybody.
“We have to continue to work and come out with some energy at practice tomorrow and be ready to go.”
Maryville takes a three-game winning streak into its Senior Night against Seymour at 6 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve won some good games as of late, and tonight, to come here and beat a good pitcher, I thought that was a really good job by our guys,” Sullivan said. “We have four more games (in the regular season), so we just have to play solid and get ready for next Friday night (the start of the district tournament).”
