Nobody would have blamed Cal Grubbs for having second thoughts.
The Maryville senior center committed to Liberty on June 19, but before he even got to sign his National Letter of Intent, the Flames found themselves in a state of transition when Hugh Freeze, who helped build the program to national relevance, left to take the vacant head coaching position at Auburn on Nov. 29.
Nowadays, a coaching change often comes with a prospect reopening his recruitment, but Grubbs never wavered in his commitment, and he made it official Friday at Maryville High School by signing with Liberty.
"I didn't just commit to Liberty because of the coaching staff," Grubbs told The Daily Times. "There were a lot more factors. It felt like home, and no other place felt like that.
"The people over there are amazing and the facilities compare to no other. They are definitely up there with a lot of Power 5 schools, and honestly, they are better than a lot of them. The coaches there can definitely help me be where I want to be, whether that's just being a great man in the real world or getting to the NFL."
Freeze went 34-15, including victories in all three bowl appearances, in his four seasons at Liberty. The Flames finished the 2020 season ranked 17th in the final AP poll.
The momentum should not slow under new Liberty coach Jamey Chadwell, who was hired from Coastal Carolina on Dec. 4. He had similar success over the past four seasons, amassing a 39-22 (24-16 Sun Belt) record and led the Chanticleers to a No. 14 ranking in the final AP poll in 2020.
"It's definitely exciting to be a part of something that has become really great," Grubbs said. "Not many teams have won three straight bowl games in a row, and I think that's something that is really special for Liberty. One thing I've noticed a lot with them is their grit to finish out every single game, and that's been my favorite part about watching them this year."
It is a fitting observation from somebody who spent their entire high school career finishing blocks and paving the way for the likes of Noah Vaughn and Gage LaDue.
Grubbs was the unquestioned leader of Maryville's offensive line, which proved to be one of the best units in the state. The Rebels rushed for 3,212 yards this season.
"The run game starts with him," Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. "He touches the ball every play, and a lot of the zone stuff we do, Noah (Vaughn) and Gage (LaDue) are reading Cal and the way he blocks. When he can take care of a block, it's just incredible how well they work together, and people don't even realize it."
Grubbs hopes he can make a similar impact in Lynchburg, Virginia over the next four years to help Liberty continue its upward trajectory — even with a new coach at the helm.
"I want to win that starting job at Liberty, whether it's my first year there or in the years to come," Grubbs said. "They're joining Conference USA, and my goal is to win the conference championship every year that I'm there."
