A service academy never entered Caleb Graham's mind when he envisioned himself playing college football, but it did not take long for that to change.
As Army recruited the Maryville senior defensive lineman, he found more and more aspects of the program and the academy that made it less of an afterthought and more of a perfect fit.
Graham committed to Army on June 15 and cemented that pledge Friday at Maryville High School by signing a National Letter of Intent.
"I had never thought about going to a service academy until they started recruiting me, and I saw the rich football tradition," Graham told The Daily Times. "The Army-Navy game is awesome, and they play in a lot of big games.
"I feel like, from a football aspect, I'll be very successful there, but off the field, their academics are super high and there is a lot of opportunity for me post-graduation. I think I'll be the most successful version of myself going there."
A West Point education comes with two years of active-duty service after graduation, which led to several conversations between Graham and various family members about what to expect.
"I have people in my family who have served in the military, but none that went to an academy," Graham said. "A lot of the advice I got was that they were very thankful for their experience, and that's just with enlisting. With me getting ahead and going to an academy, I'll have plenty of opportunities to be successful."
Graham was more than successful as part of a defensive line that anchored Maryville's defense the past two seasons. He racked up 110 total tackles — 20 for loss, including 4.5 sacks — a forced fumble and a defensive touchdown during that span.
As important as Graham was under the Friday night lights, he was even more so in the lead up to every game he played in.
"Caleb, the way he practiced, made us better every day," Maryville coach Derek Hunt said. "He didn't take days off. He didn't have bad days. I don't know that he ever missed a practice. He's super gritty and tough. He never crossed a line in practice, but he was close to it in terms of being physical with your teammates. That's what you have to have because it raises the level of play from everybody around you."
Graham will bring that tenacity to an Army program that took a small step back this season. The Black Knights won at least nine games in four of the past five seasons but went 6-6 in 2022, ending their campaign with a victory over Navy on Dec. 10.
"The goal is to get back to winning 10, 11 games and making a big bowl game," Graham said. "Obviously, beating Navy is a big thing, but we want to restore that winning tradition."
