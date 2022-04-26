Maryville swimming coach Jenna Johnson took on the unique opportunity of coaching her daughter, Cali Younker, but there was a catch. The Olympic gold medalist only wanted her daughter to pursue a collegiate career if that’s what she wanted to do.
“Cali is a dedicated person,” Johnson said. “When she sets her mind to something, she is going to do it no matter what you say. We as parents have given her plenty of opportunities to do something else just to make doubly sure that’s what she wants to do, because I know as a former college swimmer what it takes and I want to make sure she’s ready.”
Younker proved Monday how ready she is as she signed with Barton College to continue her swimming career.
“It’s really beautiful, the campus,” Younker said. “It was only six hours away from home. When I met the team, it felt really like a family and like they had some good things going on there.”
Younker, who plans to study child psychology or elementary eduction, swam for both Maryville and club program Prime Aquatics during her prep career.
She finished third overall in the 200-meter freestyle relay during this season’s state championships, as well as in the top-24 in the 100 free.
“Our high school team was very successful this year and last year, ranking pretty high at state both years,” Younker said. “Our club team has definitely carried me through my journey through this.”
For Johnson, both the coach who has watched Younker develop a talent and passion for swimming and the mother who has been her become a strong-willed, determined and helpful person, the moment was all about pride.
“Because I was a swimmer too, I wanted to make sure it was something she really wanted,” Johnson said. “So as her mom, I am just really proud of her for sticking it up because she started swimming when she was four, so that’s a long time to do the same thing for that many years.”
