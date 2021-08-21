When Maryville hits the practice field this afternoon in preparation for its televised clash with Class 5A Powell on Thursday, Carson Jones will be looking to improve from the Rebels’ opening win.
The senior quarterback had three incompletions out of 15 passes for 173 yards and four scores during a 49-0 win at Heritage on Friday. Don’t expect Jones to settle for those numbers.
According to Maryville head coach Derek Hunt, Jones will instead look back on the three throws that he missed, not the 12 completions that helped the Rebels (1-0) take a 35-point first half lead.
“I’m his position coach, and I’m picky,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “He had (three) incompletions and (two) of them were on the same drive, so that’s what we’re going to work on this week and he knows it ... that’s just the level that he’s at. He understands when he’s not right and what he needs to do to correct it.
“The thing about him is he’s obviously a really good player, but he practices like he’s got to get a lot better everyday. I think that speaks volumes to the kind of football player he’s going to be in college.”
For Jones, the attention to detail Monday through Thursday is what has led to a plethora of on-field successes that Maryville has enjoyed since he took over the starting job last season. That work ethic has built confidence in his leading the offense. Even more importantly, he’s confident in himself.
“I think you’ve got to go into practice every day to compete and get better,” Jones said. “If you don’t do that, you’re not going to get better and it’s not going to show out here on Friday nights. I keep it going every practice, looking to get better and to improve on something little. I think that helps me come out with a little more confidence.”
This week’s kickoff for MyVLT’s Rivalry Thursday game means a shorter turnaround for Maryville and a Sunday practice. The “something little” Jones will work to correct is his decision making, which will be key against a Panther defense that features the nation’s top rated defensive tackle in Walter Nolen.
“Making quicker decisions,” Jones said. “Getting guys the ball down field, because I think I missed a few downfield (against Heritage), like three or four that could have been touchdowns. I think I just need to make quicker decisions and get the ball out there.”
Two of his four touchdown passes Friday went to Markel Fortenberry. The senior wideout hauled in six of Jones’ passes for 85 yards to lead the Rebel receivers. He also put his 6-foot-4 frame on display by stretching to grab his first touchdown, which put Maryville ahead 14-0 in the first quarter.
According to Fortenberry, it’s the extra hours and the behind-the-scenes work he and Jones put in during the offseason and game week that has helped make the two a difficult combination for any defense.
“I think just putting in that extra work outside of practice,” Fortenberry said. “It really helps us get into a routine that way we know that during the game that this is easy because of what we do inside and outside of practice.”
The connection the two players have built in practice helps Jones’ confidence in finding him on the field and not just as a downfield threat. Fortenberry’s second touchdown against the Mountaineers showcased his abilities to make plays after the catch.
“He’s a nightmare matchup,” Jones said. “He’s a special player and has really good hands. You could throw it downfield, you throw screens out wide and go outside. He’s a nightmare matchup for a lot of teams.”
There are other ways that Fortenberry is a conundrum for defenses, according to Hunt, and it’s what also allows the Maryville offense to be even more dangerous.
“Markel, as talented as he is, he commands attention from a defense,” Hunt said. “I still think we’ve got some really good receivers that people don’t know about, guys who can catch it ... I think if the defense were to try and take away Markel, we’re still going to win plays.”
Fortenberry can tell when the defense tries to zone on him, but he uses it as a source of motivation.
“I’ve noticed that quite a bit,” Fortenberry said. “That just motivates me more to play harder than they are. It’s just all about mentality for me.”
