Daniel Hughes has been one of Maryville’s most talented arms each of the past three seasons, he just has not been able to put it on display.
The senior left-hander suffered an arm injury as a freshman and then had his sophomore season cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He sustained another injury during a spring break tournament last season that prevented him from throwing the rest of the year.
“To find your way on Division-I roster is hard enough, but for him to stay the course says a lot about him,” Maryville coach Adam Sullivan told The Daily Times. “He just does a good job, and to keep pushing and pushing shows that he really loves the game and just wants to play.”
Hughes returned to the mound this fall and showed why he has been so highly-touted during his high school career, even with minimal innings pitched.
Western Carolina noticed, and on Wednesday, Hughes signed a National Letter of Intent to pitch for the Catamounts.
“I always tried to look toward the future and keep going because there’s always going to be minor setbacks in life,” Hughes said. “It was always my dream to play at the next level. That’s what I had in mind, and I’m glad I accomplished it.”
Hughes cited his relationship with Western Carolina pitching coach Taylor Sandefur as the main reason he favored the Catamounts during the recruiting process.
Sandefur likely sought Hughes as a left-hander with above average stuff. Hughes also projects to get bigger and add velocity in the coming years, but aside from the physical attributes, he also boasts an even-keeled demeanor that can be an added benefit for pitchers.
“When you watch the big-league guys pitch, they’ll show emotions every once in awhile, but for the most part you can’t tell if the umpire just blew a call or if they just struck out the side,” Sullivan said. “They act big, they keep their emotions in check and they just go out there and pitch.
“That’s what Daniel does. He cares, but he does a good job with his emotions. That really helps him on the mound.”
Hughes hopes to improve a pitching staff that posted a team ERA of 5.75 last season when he arrives at Western Carolina, but before then, he is looking forward to the opportunity to throw for the Rebels for an extended period of time.
“I’m really excited to pitch this year and just really excited for the opportunity to play,” Hughes said.
“I don’t want to put expectations on a guy, but we have four left-handed pitchers,” Sullivan added. “I played in the state tournament three times, and the one thing that was the same about all those teams was left-handed pitching. I feel like last year our team was good enough to be a region team — and out of our district, good enough to be a state tournament team — if we had that left-handed pitching healthy.
“Daniel being the most seasoned of these guys and probably the most pitcher-like, I think he could be a real leader for our staff. I really want that for him to gain some closure from high school baseball.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.