Maryville does not lack talent, especially in recent years, but its roster is also littered with players that evolve into integral pieces over time.
Rebel head football coach Derek Hunt categorizes those players as “Maryville guys” — someone who may not have factored in the program’s future when they were freshmen but find themselves starting their senior year.
Defensive backs Travis Reeder and Thomas Fry are the latest examples, and they played a pivotal role in the Rebels’ 34-7 victory over Cleveland on Friday inside Shields Stadium.
“I think that’s why they seize the moment,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “One, they’re prepared, and two, it’s that idea of delayed gratification. They didn’t start as freshmen. They didn’t start as sophomores. They played JV. They probably played some more JV as juniors, but they put all that work in for three years just hoping for the chance to play as a senior.
“Nothing is guaranteed. If they’re not the best ones, they won’t play. That’s the way it’s always been at Maryville and that’s the way it should be. Right now, they are (our best guys).”
Reeder made his second career start against the Blue Raiders (1-2, 0-1 Region 2-6A) while Fry was in the starting lineup for the first time after he had to sit out the Rebels’ season opener versus William Blount because of a forced quarantine.
The duo steps into the spots vacated by Jackson Jett and Will Myers, who helped Maryville (2-0, 2-0) limit opponents to 101 passing yards per game last season. The Rebels also had to replace All-State safety Drew Crowder in the secondary.
“I think our secondary is a lot better than people give us credit for,” Reeder said. “We have young guys, and me and Thomas (Fry) hadn’t started a game on varsity yet, so I think people doubted us a bit, but I think we’re filling our role.”
Reeder and Fry proved capable of locking down a talented receiving corps against Cleveland, limiting the length and athleticism of Destun Thomas (6-foor-2) and Kley McGowan (6-foot-3) to a combined six catches for 103 yards.
A 30-yard reception by Thomas on a jump ball with Fry in coverage on the Blue Raiders’ opening possession indicated a performance on the other end of the spectrum, but neither Fry nor Reeder seemed fazed by the big play. The only other catch that went for more than 10 yards was a 44-yard touchdown by Thomas in the fourth quarter with the outcome already decided.
“That’s why you compete,” Hunt said. “That’s why you play sports. If you’re too scared of failing then you’re never going to do anything great in life. Go play, do your best and see what happens.
“If you give your very best effort, you have to be satisfied with whatever the results are. Those guys aren’t scared, and why would they be? This is football at the end of the day. They deserve a lot of credit for getting to where they’re at.”
That journey included multiple of years on the junior varsity squad, nonstop determination to get better and a lot of waiting for their number to be called.
Reeder and Fry finally have an opportunity, and they look poised to make the most of it.
“They have been waiting for this moment to play for Maryville their whole life,” junior safety DJ Burns said. “This is their time. They’re seniors, and they want to go out with a bang.”
