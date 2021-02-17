Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz was named the District 4-AAA girls basketball MVP and Heritage coach Rick Howard was named the district's girls coach of the year Wednesday.
Fellow Maryville seniors Gracie Midkiff and Aaliyah Vananda joined Fritz on the All-District team, as did Heritage seniors Katlin Burger and Lexi Patty and William Blount senior Mattie Kelly and junior McKenna Myers.
Maryville's Terrence Dorsey, Jack Brown and Charlie Rice, William Blount's Marshall Cooper and Caleb Linginfelter and Heritage's Parker Rothery were named to the boys All-District team.
