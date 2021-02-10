Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz was named a 2021 Class AAA Miss Basketball finalist for the second consecutive year alongside Stone Memorial senior forward Tessa Miller and Riverdale junior guard Acacia Hayes.
Fritz has averaged 20 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 65% from the floor and 39% from behind the 3-point line to this point in the season, leading the Lady Rebels to a 20-4 (10-3 District 4-AAA) record ahead of their regular-season finale against rival Alcoa on at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Iowa State signee will then attempt to push Maryville to the same postseason success it had a year ago when it won the District 4-AAA tournament, Region 2-AAA tournament and the program’s first BlueCross Basketball Championships berth since 1999.
She was named The Daily Times Girls Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 22.0 points and 11.8 rebounds per game last season but was beat out by East Hamilton’s Madison Hayes, who now plays at Mississippi State, for the top individual basketball honor in the state.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the finalists based on performance during the 2020-2021 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
