Maryville coach Scott West left little room for debate when discussing the legacy of senior guard Denae Fritz after her career came to an end with a semifinal loss to Blackman on Friday.
“I think she’s the best player that has ever played at Maryville High School, I think that is without question,” West said. “She is one of the top two or three that has ever played in Blount County.
“Her legacy speaks for itself. When you talk about her, you talk about Cait McMahan, you talk about Dawn Marsh, you talk about Angela Puleo, you talk about those type of players. She’s in that conversation, and if she’s not, whoever doesn’t put her in there doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”
It turns out she was also the best player in the state this season.
Fritz was named the TSSAA Class AAA Miss Basketball on Saturday, edging Stone Memorial’s Tessa Miller and Riverdale’s Acacia Hayes, after being a finalist for the state’s top individual honor a year ago.
The Iowa State signee has tallied more than 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds for her career, leading the Lady Rebels in both categories the past two seasons while leading them to back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time in program history.
“For him to say that means a lot because there have been a lot of good players to go through Maryville,” Fritz said. “For him to say that means I’m a special player.”
