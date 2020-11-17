Denae Fritz always envisioned herself as a Power 5 athlete, even when she was younger playing in the front yard.
That was all the Maryville senior could think of after she committed to Belmont on April 1, and soon enough she felt obligated to reopen her recruitment. Before long, the dreams she had as a kid came true.
Several Power 5 schools extended scholarship offers in early September, starting with Iowa State. Fritz is originally from Ames and both her parents attended Iowa State, and on Tuesday it all came full circle when she signed with the Cyclones.
“For me, it was always my dream to go Power 5, so I kind of felt like I was selling myself short,” Fritz told The Daily Times. “I opened up my recruitment, and it happened to work out that I got an Iowa State offer.
“It’s like going back home. My family that lives up there still is super excited that I’m coming back to play.”
Maryville coach Scott West never questioned Fritz would play at the highest level of women’s college basketball. He frequently tells a story about watching his daughter, Taylor, play in middle school and wondering why Fritz was on the bench and Taylor was starting.
In the years since, Fritz has only cemented that belief. She averaged 21.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game last season and led Maryville to its first state tournament appearance since 1999 while being named a Class AAA Miss Basketball finalist.
“There was no question she was going to be a great player,” West said. “You could see it in her at a young age, just the athleticism and the ability.
“It started to really mature as a freshman, but the growth between her freshman and sophomore year was great, and then between her sophomore and junior was even better.”
Fritz is a natural talent, but what elevated her to a Power 5-prospect is her strong work ethic. West recalls a night last season in which Fritz stayed after practice to shoot free throws. He wanted to go watch the Kentucky men’s basketball team play, but instead opted to rebound for his star player.
She made 100 free throws in a row, and only her legs getting tired from standing at the line for so long prevented the streak from continuing.
“It takes a while to hit 100 in a row, and to be willing to put in the time and have the ability to stretch her game is what makes her great,” West said. “She can not only play the point guard position if you need her to, but she can be your best perimeter shooter. She can go and defend the post if you need her to.
“That’s why coach (Bill) Fennelly is so excited because he didn’t recruit her as a position, he recruited her as a player. When you have a kid like that come in, your program is going to get better.”
Iowa State opens the upcoming season ranked No. 15 in the country, and Fritz hopes to be one of the cornerstones that establishes her hometown university as a perennial power in college basketball.
“I really can’t wait to get there because I think we’re going to do amazing things,” Fritz said. “I want to make it really far into the NCAA Tournament and hopefully win a national title.”
Once again, West has no doubts that she can accomplish those goals, and even some the two have discussed for after her four years in Ames are complete. He has no reason to think otherwise because she has achieved everything she has put her mind to at this point in her career.
“She’ll be on the court as a freshman, and I think she’ll be All-Big 12 as a sophomore because she’s going to put the work on,” West said. “She has aspirations to play professionally for a couple years, and I don’t doubt that she can do that.
“She wants to get into college coaching, and I think she’ll be successful at that as well. Our goal is for her to come back here and be the head coach at Iowa State, and that’s well within her reach because she loves the game.”
