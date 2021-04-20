Maryville senior guard Denae Fritz added one final achievement to her lengthy resume Tuesday, receiving TSWA Class AAA All-State honors for the second consecutive season.
The Iowa State signee was named Class AAA Miss Basketball after averaging 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game during the regula season before leading Maryville to a second consecutive BlueCross Basketball Championship appearance for the first time in program history. The Lady Rebels then won the program's first state tournament game in Murfreesboro, beating Page, 57-39, in the quarterfinals.
Fritz finished her career with more than 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, the only player in program history to reach both milestones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.