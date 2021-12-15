Maryville coaches marvel at DJ Burks’ innate ability to be at the right place at the right time seemingly without fail.
Derek Hunt credits genes. Burks attributes it to a wealth of experience that started when he first began playing football in the first grade. Whatever it is, it became the foundation for one of the best defensive players to play at Maryville in recent memory.
“It is an intuitiveness that is hard to teach — you either have it or you don’t,” Hunt told The Daily Times. “He was a football player from Day 1. Physically, he has been ready for college football for three years, which is rare — and I attribute that to coach (Brandon) Waters and our strength program — but DJ is just a smart kid.
“What coach (Nick) White and coach (Ryan) Tallent wanted him to do, he understood just like a coach. That obviously helped him make a lot of plays.”
Burks’ ability to diagnose plays at an elite level drew attention from numerous Division-I programs, and on Wednesday, the senior safety signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Appalachian State.
“I really liked their winning tradition that they have,” Burks said. “That’s what we have around here, and I want to keep winning. I don’t want to go to college and lose games. I want to be able to compete for conference championships.
“They had a 10-win season this year, and I’m really looking forward to being a part of that winning tradition, that family and that team-first mentality that they have in Boone.”
Burks was a three-year starter in the back end of a Rebels defense that helped win three Region 2-6A championships, a 2019 Class 6A BlueCross Bowl and two other semifinalist finishes. He logged 184 tackles over that span and tied the program record for career interceptions with 15, nine of which came in 2020 — the second-most in a single season at Maryville.
Burks also hauled 53 receptions for 767 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for five more scores in his career.
“I think it just comes from experience from playing every single year since I was 7-years-old,” Burks said. “Once I got to high school, watching film every day and breaking it down with coaches before and after practice, I think that just fed into what went down on Friday nights.”
Burks is the fifth-highest ranked prospect in Appalachian State’s 2022 recruiting class thus far and should fit right in with a defense that is 25th in the nation in interceptions (15).
Hunt admitted that most Maryville players who sign to a Division-I program need to redshirt for a season but added that Burks is physically ready to play as a freshman. Appalachian State has told Burks the same thing, so it may not take long for Burks to start generating those takeaways.
“When I think of DJ Burks, I think of a Tyrann Mathieu-type player,” Hunt said. “He’s athletic enough to cover any receiver and physical enough to play in the box and play the run. We’ve sent a lot of guys to the Division-I level that need to redshirt for a year, but DJ is going to be ready to play early.”
