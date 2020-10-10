Maryville entered this season in need of new faces to step up on offense.
Tee Hodge, AJ Davis and Ashton Maples — all Division-I prospects — graduated, and with their departure went 45.1% of the Rebels’ yardage output from a year ago.
Maryville could not have asked for a better replacement for Hodge than senior running back Parker McGill, and Nick Dagel and Markel Fortenberry looked capable — and have been — of being full-time receivers in limited roles last season.
That trio represents the core of playmakers surrounding first-year starting quarterback Carson Jones, but the infusion of junior DJ Burks to the offense adds an important element to an offense that needed as many dynamic players as possible.
“We knew we had some big shoes to fill,” Burks told The Daily Times. “You can’t be another AJ Davis or anything like that, but we had to do our job, and that’s what we do.”
“When you lose the weapons we lost on the 2019 team, you have to start hunting for new ones,” Hunt added. “He was obviously one that popped out.”
Burks is known for being the leader of the Rebels’ secondary — one that is allowing less than 100 passing yards through the first seven games of the season — but he is making a name for himself as a two-way star, something that does not occur often at Maryville.
The junior hauled in three catches for 42 yards and his first two touchdowns of the season against Bradley Central on Thursday. He leads Maryville with 16 receptions and ranks second behind Fortenberry with 191 receiving yards.
Burks also has four carries for 22 yards as the Rebels attempt to get one of their best players the ball as much as possible.
“He’s really good with the ball in his hands,” Hunt said.
“It doesn’t matter how you get it to him, whether it’s a handoff, a direct snap or throwing it to him some.He’s always going to be involved in the game plan because he’s a good football player.”
Burks, who has an offer from Cincinnati, started at safety last season as a sophomore but did not log a single offensive touch.
The Rebels knew that could not continue this season, and because Burks already knew most of the defense he was able to put most of his focus on picking up all that goes into one of the most prolific offenses in the state year in and year out.
“At practice, you have to know what to do,” Burks said. “When you’re not on that side of the ball, you have to take mental reps and watch the guys in front of you.”
The junior has the tools according to his coach.
“He’s really smart,” Hunt added. “... He knows what he’s doing, and he’s in great shape, too, to be able to play a physical game for four quarters on both sides of the ball.”
Maryville needs Burks to continue being as valuable on offense as he is on defense, and while he says he loves making the most out of every opportunity he gets to touch the ball, it does not compare to everything he is able to do when the other team had possession.
“Defense is a lot of fun,” Burks said. “I like hitting people and creating turnovers.”
