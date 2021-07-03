Elizabeth Nickens spent months trying to balance her desire to be part of a collegiate track and field program with the academic programs for physical therapy and sports medicine with being a part of a collegiate track and field team.
The Maryville athlete searched schools and compared her times to those on the team and then to see if programs she was in line with carried her major. Many did not. Tennessee Wesleyan did, leading to Nickens signing with Bulldogs on Friday on the Rebels’ track facility behind Coulter Grove Intermediate School.
“When I came across Tennessee Wesleyan, they had my major and I could run with their team,” Nickens told The Daily Times. “It was a college that had everything I needed.”
It also helped that Nickens will join a familiar face on the Tennessee Wesleyan team with teammate Aniecia Goss signing with the Bulldogs on June 2.
“We’ve been running buddies since she first came to Maryville,” Nickens said. “When she first came, nobody could run with me because they were either going behind me or running too fast because they were older than me. I was like, ‘You’re the perfect speed. We’re going to run together,’ and we’ve been that way ever since.”
Nickens, like Goss, had to wait patiently for her time to shine as a Rebel, waiting behind the likes of Georgia McDevitt, Rylee Jorgenson and Olivia Scott for her first two seasons before the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out her junior campaign in its early stages.
“I had literally (set a personal record) in both my events during our first meet junior year, and it was one of the worst meets I’ve had, so I was like, ‘That’s great. I’m going to do good this season,’” Nickens said. “Then everything got canceled. It was really frustrating, but coach White gave us workouts to do, so I was trying to come to the track almost every day to keep training and stay in shape for my senior year.”
Nickens made her final season count, finishing second in the 400-meter dash (1:03.95) and long jump (14-08.75) in the Blount County Championships and qualifying for the TSSAA Division 1 Section 1 championships in both the 100-meter dash and the triple jump.
Nickens’ versatility played a part in what made her a fit at Tennessee Wesleyan, as well as her potential, something she plans to live up to over the next four years.
“I hope to rise to the top like I did here at Maryville and become a leader earlier than later,” Nickens said.
“I’m excited to see what she can accomplish when she’s at Tennessee Wesleyan and around track coaches every single day as they watch what she’s eating and what she’s doing in the weight room and how she is training,” Maryville track and field coach Nick White added. “She has just kind of hit the top of the edge, and I think they can see that about her.”
