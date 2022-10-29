CLEVELAND — Gage LaDue got popped near the goal line and the ball was jarred from his arms, turning what appeared to be a sure-fire touchdown drive into a missed opportunity.
The junior running back picked himself off the turf and never hung his head as he trotted off the field.
“That’s the kind of kid he is,” Maryville coach Derek Hunt told The Daily Times. “He’s not one to wear his emotions on his sleeve.”
Any frustration LaDue had about the one blip in an otherwise sterling performance during Maryville’s 48-13 victory over Bradley Central on Friday in Cleveland was instead taken out on the Bears.
LaDue made his first start since senior running back Noah Vaughn suffered a season-ending leg injury and fell seven yards short of breaking his predecessor’s single-game rushing record. He tallied 266 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries, 159 of which came after halftime as the Rebels’ turned a 13-10 halftime advantage into a rout for their 22nd consecutive region championship.
“It wasn’t the circumstance we wanted, but when I’ve been practicing with the best running back in the state for the entire season, you learn a lot of things,” LaDue said. “I felt pretty prepared for the role because of him, and I’m just hoping for his recovery.”
LaDue scored out of Maryville’s Hippo package on its second offensive possession before fumbling out of the same formation on its next drive.
Maryville senior defensive end Jason Manaker blocked a punt after a Bradley Central possession stalled, and on the next play from scrimmage, LaDue rumbled for a 42-yard touchdown to give the Rebels a 13-3 lead in the second quarter.
The Bears had an opportunity to pull within three midway through the third, driving inside the Maryville 10-yard line before the Rebels forced them to settle for a field goal. LaDue issued another momentum-changing immediately after, taking the next play 65 yards to the house.
He added a 57-yard scamper on Maryville’s next offensive possession to set up a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Matthew Clemmer on the goal line.
None of it surprised Hunt, who watched LaDue evolve throughout the week in practice.
“He knew his time was coming,” Hunt said. “Noah might be Mr. Football still (even though he got hurt), so how could you take Noah out of the game to put Gage in when Gage is just as good and effective as an H-back catching the ball out of the backfield? What I’m proud of him for is that he didn’t blink. You could see it Monday at practice. Gage practiced different all week, and he was taking control of practice and being a leader. I knew then that we were going to be fine.”
The Rebels proved to be more than fine, cobbling together their best performance of the season behind a performance from LaDue that included everything except etching his in the record book.
That may come in due time.
“I’m not worried about the records,” LaDue said. “I have a whole other year and a few weeks left (in this season).”
